Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here are the top three finalists of the season

The tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi wrapped up recently. Host Rohit Shetty and ten contestants had flown to Bulgaria for the shoot last month. According to sources, the finalists of the season are Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Balraj Sayal.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “While Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna performed exceptionally well throughout the season, Balraj was eliminated and re-entered the show as a wild card mid-way. The trio have performed their final task but the result for the same will only be announced next year when the finale goes on air. From what we experienced, it was a close call, and anyone among the three can win the season.”

Karan Patel, who was touted to be one of the toughest contestants, stood up to the expectations and reached the finale. He had even quit his popular serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In an earlier statement, Karan’s team had shared, “We are ever grateful to Ekta Kapoor and the entire team, who have always shown Karan so much love and support allowing him to grow beyond the show and to take on new work commitments. We would like to duly mention that had it not been for Yeh Hain Mohabbatein, a lot that has come our way, including Khatron Ke Khiladi, would not have happened. We urge you to continue loving and adoring Karan the way you have all this while. It’s a tough show that he has up next. Let’s cheer on and make him win.”

As for Karishma Tanna, the leggy lass was last seen in supernatural dramas Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. She was also part of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. Balraj Sayal, on his part, has been part of shows like Entertainment Ki Raat.

As earlier reported, apart from Karan, Karishma and Balraj, other contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 were TV actors Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, choreographer Dharmesh Yelande, Raazi actor Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka Mendonsa and Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee.

While the season had an average casting, most contestants managed to complete the tasks, unlike last year, where most tasks were aborted. Tejasswi Prakash, who was one of the top 5, sadly suffered a major eye injury, that led to her exit from the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is adapted from the popular American game show Fear Factor. Launched in India in 2006, Akshay Kumar hosted the first two seasons, followed by Priyanka Chopra in the third season. While Akshay came back for the fourth installment, Rohit succeeded him in the following seasons, with Arjun Kapoor taking charge in the seventh season.

While the last season of the show was won by Punit J Pathak, Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit were announced as runner-ups.