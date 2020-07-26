Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 finale LIVE UPDATES

scorecardresearch
The four finalists of adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Balraj Syal and Dharmesh Yelande.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2020 6:23:47 pm
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 airs on Colors.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is airing its finale today. The four finalists of the adventure reality show are Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Balraj Syal and Dharmesh Yelande.

The tenth season of the reality show was filmed in Bulgaria in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the finale was shot just a few days ago in Mumbai. Rohit Shetty shared a photo from the finale shoot on Instagram. He shared it with the caption, “They say, ‘Time stops for no one’ … but somehow, this year has ended up halting the things we had planned. Shot the season finale of Khatron ke khiladi, season 10 in Mumbai today, exactly a year after shooting the first episode in Bulgaria. I guess, in times like these, we should trust our destiny… for it’s plan could be better than ours! Feels strange, but as they also say ‘This too, shall pass’!!!”

This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi started with ten contestants. Apart from the finalists, the other contestants were Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and Rani Chatterjee. Tejasswi had to quit the show mid-way due to an eye injury.

The filming of the finale saw the presence of many other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Many of them took to their social media handles to share photos.

18:23 (IST)26 Jul 2020
A glimpse of Karishma Tanna and Rohit Shetty's fun task

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 host Rohit Shetty will give contestant Karishma Tanna a fun task. Here's a sneak peek.

During the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Rohit Shetty said, "It is not just an action show, it has humour and emotion. It is a wholesome entertainer now. It is a family show, it is not just an action or stunt-based show. A lot of kids and family audience come up to me and say they have loved watching the show."

Shetty added, "To host a show like this is as tough as making a film. It requires a lot of hard work. It is not that I get ready, sit on a chair and give my comments and go back to my work."

After the finale airs, Colors is planning to air a special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi. This special edition will have eight episodes and will feature some of the most popular contestants from previous seasons. Rithvik Dhanjani, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be competing for the trophy.

