Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here’s the confirmed list of contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will begin shooting soon. On Thursday, 10 contestants flew off to Bulgaria for the shoot. While the 40-day schedule will begin in August, the Rohit Shetty-hosted series will launch early next year after Bigg Boss 13 wraps up on Colors. Indianexpress.com on Thursday secured the final list of contestants who will fight their fears on the adventure reality show.

First up is television star Karan Patel. The actor is seen playing the lead character of Raman in popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Karan recently announced that he is quitting his serial to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The fitness enthusiast is quite confident of taking home the trophy this season.

Leading ladies of television Adaa Khan, Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash will also be seen in the tenth season of the adventure reality show. While Karishma has already participated in Bigg Boss 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, this is the first reality stint for Adaa and Tejasswi. The actors have been training hard for the tough competition ahead.

Apart from these television stars, chocolate boy Shivin Narang will also be seen on the show. The actor debuted with Suvreen Guggal and has also been part of serials like Veera and Internet Wala Love.

Marathi superstar Amruta Khanvilker, who impressed all with her performance in Raazi, is also gearing up for the reality series. The actor recently shared a video on her social media account talking about her excitement of participating in the show. Amruta has also been spending hours in the gym prepping up for the tough tasks. Interestingly, Amruta’s husband actor Himanshu Malhotra was also a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. However, Himanshu got eliminated quite early in the competition.

The next names on the list are comedian Balraj Sayal and radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa. RJ Malishka had recently tweeted about her participation, and even asked people to take up her place temporarily in the show she hosts on the radio station.

Choreographer Dharmesh Yelande will also be joining the team. All eyes would be on Dharmesh this season as last year his good friend and colleague Punit J Pathak had managed to clinch the title with his outstanding performance.

The last name on the list is Bhojpuri actor Rani Chatterjee. She gained fame from her first film Sasura Bada Paisawala, which also starred Manoj Tiwari. With close to 50 films in her kitty, Rani is a popular name in the Bhojpuri industry.

While the casting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 seems to be average in comparison with earlier seasons, it would be interesting to see how these celebrities perform the thrilling tasks.