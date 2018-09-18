Bigg Boss 12, September 18 preview: Khan sisters stir up a hornet’s nest

Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm on Colors. Watch Bigg Boss 12 every day at 9 pm on Colors.

The second day of Bigg Boss 12 will start with the contestants dancing on “Main Khiladi Tu Anari”. The housemates would then start discussing last night’s fake fight between the Khan sisters and Shivashish Mishra.

Giving the ladies some rest, the boys will take over the kitchen by deciding to make breakfast for everyone. With Sourabh Patel leading the kitchen, contestants will decide to cook different dishes. Sreesanth would be seen having a hard time rolling the perfect shaped roti. His antics would leave the contestants in splits. On the other hand, Anup Jalota would make lachcha paratha which would be relished by everyone.

The Khan sisters Saba and Somi will suddenly turn against Dipika Kakar and refuse to be bossed by her. They would tell the actor that she hasn’t been appointed the captain yet and shouldn’t behave like one.

In an extension to the first task ‘BB Press Conference’, the moderators in today’s episode will be Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde and television star Karan Patel. With Dipika going against Saba and Somi, the task would get intense leading to a heated argument.

After Sreesanth refuses to participate in the task, it would be called off by Bigg Boss. The Khan sisters would get into an argument with the former cricketer for his unsporting attitude. Not being able to withstand the housemates’ taunts, Sreesanth would remove his mike and threaten to walk out of the show. The housemates would later be seen plotting against the Khan sisters.

