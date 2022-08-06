Ketki Dave resumed work two days after husband Rasik Dave’s death: ‘Don’t want anyone to suffer because of me’

Television and theatre actor Ketki Dave lost her actor husband Rasik Dave on July 29. Rasik was known for appearing in Hindi and Gujarati films and television shows. He died after suffering from a kidney ailment for the past four years, at the age of 65.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Ketki shared that she resumed work two days after her husband’s death, and did not take a break to mourn. She said that she doesn’t want people to be a part of her grief. “People should be included in one’s happiness,” she said.

She also shared that she makes sure that her personal life does not interfere with her professional life, and that she has also reported to work while being unwell. She said, “A project does not involve only me. It involves the entire team. The shows are booked in advance and I don’t want anyone to suffer because of me.”

Ketki had earlier shared how Rasik did not like talking about his illness because he believed that he would get better soon and bounce back to work. She had also recalled her first meeting with Rasik in 1979 on the sets of a play, and how the two fell in love and tied the knot in 1983. She had told Etimes, “Rasik was a very down-to-earth, stable and somebody who believed in living life to the fullest. He would never get bogged down by things and would always motivate me to face the ups and downs of life.”

Ketki recently performed in a Gujarati play in Surat. She has been a part of TV shows such as Balika Vadhu, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and others.