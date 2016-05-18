Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Kendall Jenner turns to mother Kris Jenner for advice

Kendall Jenner turns to her mother and manager Kris Jenner for advice when she gets stressed.

By: PTI | London | Published: May 18, 2016 6:38:46 pm
Kendall Jenner, Kendall Jenner news, Kendall Jenner mother, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner kris Jenner, Entertainment news Kendall Jenner turns to her mother and manager Kris Jenner for advice when she gets stressed. (Source: Reuters)
Model-reality TV star Kendall Jenner turns to her mother and manager Kris Jenner for advice when she gets stressed.

The 20-year-old reality TV star is one of the world’s most in-demand models but admitted she has days when she is down and the only person who can help is her mother, Kendall wrote on her website.

“When things get really bad, and I’m really down, I call my mom. She listens to me – which is so important – and gives really good advice. I feel lucky to have such a strong support system when things get rough and feel overwhelming,” she wrote.

