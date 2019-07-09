Kendall Jenner puts a unique spin to Bottle Cap Challenge

Kendall Jenner is the latest celebrity to join the viral trend called the Bottle Cap Challenge. The challenge which essentially requires the participant to unscrew the cap of a bottle via a karate kick, has seen many takers including actors Jason Statham and Ryan Reynolds. But the supermodel has taken this challenge to a whole new level.

After friend and fellow model Hailey Beiber tagged her in the challenge. Kendall raised the bar by nailing the Bottle Cap Challenge while driving a jet ski. She is reportedly holidaying in Mykonos, Greece, with her friends and uploaded the video on her Instagram page from there, with the caption, “you asked for it @haileybieber …”.

In the slow-motion video, the model, wearing a green bikini, is seen approaching the bottle on a jet ski and kicks the lid right off the bottle before she zooms away. Her famous sister Kim Kardashian praised her and commented, ““This is so good!!!!!”

This viral trend kickstarted on June 25 when Kazakh Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin posted a video of himself kicking the lid off a bottle using martial arts. He then asked various celebs to join in, according to the New York Times.

A lot of celebrities have taken this opportunity to show their skills, including Mariah Carey, who impressed everyone on the internet by knocking the bottle cap off with just her signature high-notes.

Other celebrities who have taken part in this challenge are Diplo, Ellie Goulding, and Whitney Cummings, as well as John Mayer, David Spade, and Blake Shelton.