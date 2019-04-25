Ken Watanabe to star in Japanese version of The Fugitive

Toggle Menu
Ken Watanabe starrer Japanese version of The Fugitive, to be directed by Seiji Izumi, will be made into a special program for the country's network TV Asahi.

The Fugitive, directed by Andrew Davis, was based on the 1960s television series of the same name. (Photo: Ken Watanabe/ Twitter)

Actor Ken Watanabe is all set to play the lead in the Japanese remake of Harrison Ford’s 1993 thriller The Fugitive.

The original, directed by Andrew Davis, was based on the 1960s television series of the same name. It featured Ford as the famed surgeon, Dr. Richard Kimble, who is sentenced to death after he is wrongly convicted of his wife’s murder.

The Japanese version, to be directed by Seiji Izumi, will be made into a special program for the country’s network TV Asahi. It will be set in present-day Tokyo just before the opening of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reported Variety.

The story will follow Kazuki Kakurai (Watanabe), an elite surgeon, whose wife is murdered. Despite Kakurai’s insistence that a man with a prosthetic hand is the culprit, Kakurai is arrested, tried and sentenced to death.

The program will be produced by TV Asahi production chief Kazuhiko Fujimoto.

