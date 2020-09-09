Keeping Up With the Kardashians to end after 20 successful seasons

Keeping Up With the Kardashians had premiered in 2007. (Photo: amazonprime, Twitter/kimkardashian)

Socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that her wildly popular reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be ending in early 2021. Her announcement was accompanied by a heartfelt note wherein she thanked fans for supporting her family for more than a decade.

She wrote, “To our amazing fans, it is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all those who have watched us all these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We will forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

“Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. This show made us who we are and I will forever be in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” Kim concluded the note.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians had premiered in 2007 when Paris Hilton dominated headlines and Kim Kardashian was known as her close aide. Once the show began airing, it brought unprecedented fame to most of its family members, including influencers Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who at the time of the show’s premiere were very young.

The show is available to stream on Netflix.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd