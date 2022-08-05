Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller

August 5, 2022 9:30:45 am
Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of The Devil in the White City, the bestselling nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago.
Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect “trying to make his mark on history” with his designs for the fair, Hulu said in announcing the limited series Thursday. The other central role, that of convicted murderer Dr. H.H. Holmes, has yet to be cast, the streaming service said.
Erik Larson’s novelistic-style account of the fair — formally called the World’s Columbian Exposition — was published in 2003. The fair’s nickname was White City, stemming from the color of many of its building exteriors.
Various Hollywood players circled the book, and Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010, with the aim of starring in a big-screen version as Holmes. Martin Scorsese reportedly was set to direct.
Subscriber Only Stories
Scorsese, DiCaprio and Reeves are among the series’ producers. There was no immediate word of an on-screen role for DiCaprio in the Hulu project, and its release date was not announced.
Reeves has worked almost exclusively in films, including the Matrix and John Wick franchises. He took an excursion into TV with Swedish Dicks, a 2016-18 comedy series about Swedish private eyes in which Reeves made brief appearances.
Holmes, born Herman Webster Mudgett, was linked to and confessed to a number of murders. He was convicted and sentenced to death for only one and was executed in 1896.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
RBI likely to hikes rates for third consecutive time to check inflation
Guests at Kharge's party waited until he finished up with ED at Young Indian office
Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera: ‘Some people are very attached to their film’
Akshay Kumar is in tears as sister Alka drops an emotional message: ‘You are my friend, brother, father…’
Minority anger, votes: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Fruit juice parties, no TV after 11 pm, social media restrictions, bright student: Life of perfect kid Sreeshankar Murali
‘Move, breathe, connect’: Malaika Arora shares her go-to everyday yoga routine
EU antitrust regulators quiz developers on Google app payments
Explained: What is a carbon market, and why does India want to create one?
Nancy Pelosi: Asian trip was never about changing status quo in Taiwan
Tencent seeks bigger stake in ‘Assassin’s Creed’ maker Ubisoft
CWG Day 8 schedule: India Women face Australia in Hockey SF, Hima Das in Women’s 200m SF, Sindhu and Srikanth in Badminton Singles R16
Ajay Devgn wishes wife Kajol on her birthday with a quirky video: ‘When she calls, I never fail to…’. Watch
A stranger filmed her on the train. TikTok users decided she had monkeypox.