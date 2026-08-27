‘Worst idea in history’: KBC makers were told, ‘Where have you brought Amitabh Bachchan from?’

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati was an instant success soon after it released in July, 2000. The show aired for a few years on Star Plus before it moved to Sony in 2010, but before it went on air, it was seen as a huge gamble by the channel. In a recent interview, Sameer Nair, who was heading programming at Star Plus at the time, revealed that it was “ten times more expensive” than other shows during that period.

‘Bachchan was the only actor with Hindi-English proficiency’

The British show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, which was adapted in India as Kaun Banega Crorepati, was not hosted by a film celebrity so the idea to bring Bachchan on board was seen with skepticism. “Bachchan was the only actor with that kind of proficiency in both Hindi and English. But more importantly, this was going to homes, where the remote is controlled by the mother. For that mother, it was Bachchan who was the beloved hero, not Shah Rukh Khan – who was catering to a younger generation,” he said.