Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Worst idea in history’: KBC makers were told, ‘Where have you brought Amitabh Bachchan from?’
Sameer Nair recently revealed that Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati was ten times more expensive than other shows of the era.
Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati was an instant success soon after it released in July, 2000. The show aired for a few years on Star Plus before it moved to Sony in 2010, but before it went on air, it was seen as a huge gamble by the channel. In a recent interview, Sameer Nair, who was heading programming at Star Plus at the time, revealed that it was “ten times more expensive” than other shows during that period.
‘Bachchan was the only actor with Hindi-English proficiency’
The British show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, which was adapted in India as Kaun Banega Crorepati, was not hosted by a film celebrity so the idea to bring Bachchan on board was seen with skepticism. “Bachchan was the only actor with that kind of proficiency in both Hindi and English. But more importantly, this was going to homes, where the remote is controlled by the mother. For that mother, it was Bachchan who was the beloved hero, not Shah Rukh Khan – who was catering to a younger generation,” he said.
ALSO READ | KBC 18: Daily wage labourer who earns Rs 500 per day to answer Rs 50 lakh question
After watching a live taping of the British show, Bachchan agreed to host the Indian adaptation. “It was at least ten times more expensive than any show on Indian television – a dazzling production, staying completely true to the original, the exact same layout,” the producer noted. The show was also Indian-ised as Bachchan switched between English and Hindi with utmost ease. He also addressed the computer as ‘computer-ji’ and even the questions were designed for an Indian audience. “Even the questions had large elements of Indian mythology and history,” he said.
‘Indians don’t even like this’
Sameer recalled that KBC was seen as the “worst” idea in “the history of bad ideas.” He recalled being told by others, “Who puts a quiz show on prime time? Kahan se Amit-ji ko laye hain? (Where have you brought Amit ji from?) Indians don’t even like this!'”
However, things changed soon after the show released. Amitabh Bachchan, who had been facing a career slump and some financial struggles, made a massive comeback. Months later, he was seen in YRF’s film Mohabbatein, which solidified his comeback.
Amitabh Bachchan continues to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is currently in its 18h season.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05