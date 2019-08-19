KBC Play Along: Here’s how you can play Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is returning to the television screens as the host of the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The reality show, which enables commoners to turn their dreams into a reality, will start airing from August 19. And for those who think that they missed being on the hot seat even this year, have a chance to be part of the show. The viewers can experience the same excitement from the comfort of their homes through KBC Play Along. How? All they need to do is, download SonyLIV app on their phones.

The OTT platform allows you to play Kaun Banega Crorepati even if you are not on the hot seat. After the fastest finger first round, as soon as the contestant takes the hot seat, the viewers can get glued to their mobile phones to answer the respective questions that flash on the television or their mobile screens.

You can answer the questions, take lifelines as per your requirement and enjoy yourself.

However, unlike the contestants on the hot seat, the audience playing the game on their phones do not win any cash prize. But at the end of every episode, lucky winners get a variety of prizes.

Set every reminder you can, you certainly don’t want to miss this! #KBC‘s new season begins tonight, Mon-Fri at 9 PM #अड़ेRaho. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/GgWj3AcAL0 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) August 19, 2019

Also, as per the leader-board, few lucky players would be chosen to feature on the show in the finale week. And one lucky winner will also stand a chance to win a brand new car.

So, log in to the Sony LIV app on your IOS or Android phones, click on the Kaun Banega Crorepati icon and you are ready to go!

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.