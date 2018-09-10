KBC Play Along on Sony LIV fails to deliver on its promise

KBC Play Along: The experience was marred by the slow functioning of the Sony LIV app. KBC Play Along: The experience was marred by the slow functioning of the Sony LIV app.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its tenth season. This year, the makers have added the KBC Play Along feature on Sony LIV app, which allows users to play KBC along with the contestant on the hot seat. So, naturally like many out there, me and my family downloaded the Sony LIV app on our phones.

We logged in through our Facebook profiles. Remember, you have to log in before the show starts, or else a ‘LOADING’ screen is all you’ll get.

Soon, the app showed Amitabh Bachchan on our screen. Don’t get too excited as it is a poster intended to make your wait a bit easy. As soon as the show started, we were excited. We sat with our mobiles in our hand as Amitabh Bachchan introduced the contestant who will sit on the hot seat. Soon, Big B asked the first question.

I knew the answer and I clicked on the correct option. The screen said, “Stay tuned to the show to know the right answer.” So, I waited.

On TV, the host had already announced the answer. I was right. But unfortunately, my mobile screen did not change. I still waited patiently.

Meanwhile, the second question was asked, but nothing changed on my app. I missed the second question.

Slowly my patience began to wane. The app was still the same. I tried choosing different options. No luck. Finally, irritated by the endless wait, I logged out of the app.

This was not just my experience. My parents too had a similar experience.

