Kaun Banega Crorepati 10: What is KBC Play Along?

The tenth season of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, begins airing tonight. The show, which is an Indian adaptation of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, has been a small screen phenomenon for a while now, and was hosted by even Shah Rukh Khan for a while, before Amitabh took the reins again.

Viewers can watch KBC 10 on their television and also on Sony’s OTT website and app SonyLIV. On the app, Sony has decided to add a feature called KBC Play Along. As the name suggests, those who are watching the show can literally play along. They can participate in the show by answering the same questions that the contestant who is sitting on the hot seat is being asked. They can then work towards maintaining their position in the leader board. If their performance is up to the mark, they might get a chance to be on the show in reality during the finale week as a participant. And the winner would take home a Mahindra Morazzo.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 airs from today at 9 pm.

