KBC Play Along: Here’s how you can be a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

Kaun Banega Crorepati, over its 10 seasons, has allowed contestants to turn their dreams into reality. The quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is currently in the middle of its eleventh season and this time around, you don’t have to be in the hot seat to win big. Viewers can participate in the show from the comfort of their homes through KBC Play Along. All they need to do is download the SonyLIV app on their phones.

The SonyLIV app allows you to experience all the excitement of the show without going anywhere. After the fastest finger first round concludes and the contestant takes their place on the hot seat, viewers can take to their phones. Questions that come up on their television or mobile screens can be answered while they watch.

Much like on the show, participants can take lifelines as they see fit and experience what it is like to play the KBC game.

The key difference, however, is that unlike contestants in the show, viewers playing along do not receive a cash prize. At the end of every episode, lucky winners get a variety of prizes.

A few lucky players will also be chosen to feature on the show in its finale week. This selection will be made as per the leaderboard on the app. One winner will also be in the running to win a new car.

SonyLIV can be found on both iOS and Android phones. One simply needs to tap the Kaun Banega Crorepati icon and they are good to go.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.