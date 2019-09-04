KBC 11 contestant Aasim Choudhary: Regret not taking a risk on the Rs 25 lakh question

On Monday, Indore’s Aasim Choudhary won Rs 12.5 lakh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The Amitabh Bachchan hosted show is in its third week and has been garnering rave reviews from all quarters. The banker, who impressed Big B with his performance, shared on the show that his wife wants to start an NGO, and he wanted to help her with funds by coming on KBC.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com about his experience, Aasim shared, “When you see the personality you have grown up admiring in front of you, it all seems like a dream. Amitabh sir was sitting just opposite to me, smiling and interacting, it was an amazing experience. Every moment spent on the set will be remembered for life.”

Not just Choudhary but his entire family is over the moon for his participation in KBC. He shared, “The mood in the family seemed like India was in the world cup final, and I was the captain of the team. Many relatives got projectors in their homes and everyone watched it together. They were hooting every time I answered correctly, and that definitely felt good. Some of them, who did not think too highly of me, have started respecting me. Others, who questioned my habit of reading the newspaper every day, are lauding it now.”

The banker further shared that he has been trying to be on KBC for a long time. “From the time the show launched in 2000, I have been wanting to be on it. Back then, one had to call to register and I would wait outside STD booths for hours to do that. In the last few years, I did not put serious efforts but this time I was adamant. I tried my luck every day on the SonyLIV app and by God’s grace, I received a call for an audition in a week’s time.”

Aasim Choudhary quit the game at Rs 12.5 lakh and ironically, guessed the right answer for the next question. When asked if he regrets not continuing in the game, he shared, “I do regret not taking the risk, as I would have easily won Rs 25 lakh then. But I believe in destiny and I was meant to win this amount. So, I am happy with whatever I won on the show.”

Lastly sharing his plans of utilising the prize money, he said, “I want to buy a house for my family in Indore. Unfortunately, I couldn’t win a lot to get one in a good society. But I have a bulk amount now and I can definitely plan ahead to buy my dream home.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Colors.