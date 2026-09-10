KBC 18: Mohali banker lost his sight in 2009 after car crash, attempts Rs 12.5 lakh question

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed a contestant named Kamaljeet Singh Chahal from Mohali, Punjab and he played the majority of his game on Wednesday’s episode. Kamaljeet, who is visually impaired, shared that he lost his sight in 2009 after a car crash, and applauded his wife for standing by him through some very difficult times in his life. Kamaljeet managed to answer 11 questions successfully but when he attempted the 12th question for Rs 12.5 lakh, he could not answer correctly.

The 12th question for Rs 12.5 lakh was: Which future British Prime Minister was part of the Simon Commission that visited India in the 1920s? The options were: Harold Macmillan, Anthony Eden, Clement Attlee, Winston Churchill. Kamaljeet did not have any lifelines at this time.

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After pondering over the question for a short while, Kamaljeet decided to go ahead with ‘Harold Macmillan’. This was the wrong answer, and the correct answer was ‘Clement Attlee’. Kamaljeet walked away with Rs 5 lakh.

About Simon Commission

The Simon Commission arrived in India in 1928 and Clement Attlee was one of the seven members of the commission, under the leadership of John Simon. Many Indian leaders opposed the commission as it only had British members, and there was no Indian in the commission that was to determine India’s future. Lala Lajpat Rai died days after he was severely injured at a protest opposing the commission.

Kamaljeet Singh Chahal lost his sight in 2009

Kamaljeet shared that he works as a bank manager and his work is mainly focused on making telephone calls. He said that he used to regularly watch Kaun Banega Crorepati until 2009, but after he lost his sight, he lost hope of ever making it on the show. After Himani Bundela, another visually impaired contestant, made it to the hot seat in 2021, and won Rs 1 crore, Kamaljeet felt hopeful and started trying to make it to the show.

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When asked about his accident by Amitabh Bachchan, Kamaljeet shared that in July 2009, when he left for work from his home in his car, an auto rickshaw rammed into his vehicle. The accident left him with severe injuries, and he lost his sight. He was told about his condition after seven days. “I thought I couldn’t see because my eyes were bandaged. Didn’t know that this was going to be a permanent thing,” he said. Kamaljeet said that his life was absolutely normal until then, as he was doing great in his personal as well as his professional life. At that time, his daughter was 4 years old and his son was 4 months old.

“My world ended. Everything changed,” he said and recalled that he still remembers the face of his young children and his wife. “My kids are grown up but, I can’t tell what they look like now,” he said.

‘My wife is like Lord Krishna to me’

Kamaljeet shared that the doctors told him that this accident could have been fatal because if he had gotten hurt just a few millimeters above or below his eyes, he could have died. “I could have died. Maybe God had other plans for me,” he said, and proceeded to applaud his wife, Vishvjit Kaur Chahal, who has stood by him since then. “She is the guiding star. I thought that she could have left me. It would have been easy for her. Why should she go through all of this with me? But she has always been by my side, and I know she will always be there,” he said.

Vishvjit also recalled the time after Kamaljeet’s accident and shared that she had to teach him to eat by himself all over again. In the early days, she would feed him with her hands and soon learnt that she had to make life more convenient for him. So she decided that their house’s furniture would be laid out in a way that makes Kamaljeet’s life easier. “I was dependent after the accident but my wife made me independent,” he said and added, “The way Krishna is to Arjun… My wife has played Krishna’s role in my life.”

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When asked if he ever sought a second opinion for his sight, Kamaljeet said that his bank sponsored his trip to the US to meet a doctor who is said to be the best in this field. He has already helped 65,000 people regain their sight but even that trip did not help much. “One of my eyes fell out in the car itself, and the second eye broke into two,” he shared, and recalled that the doctor said that even with the best efforts, he would only be able to see shadows, and not clear images. He shared that many countries around the world are trying to develop a technology wherein they can place video cameras in the place of his eyes, and a chip in his brain, so he can see the visuals. He hopes to see his family again.

DISCLAIMER: This article features personal reflections on living with visual impairment following a past vehicle accident. References to medical conditions, treatments, or emerging technologies are shared strictly for informational and narrative purposes and do not constitute professional healthcare advice.