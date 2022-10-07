scorecardresearch
KBC contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan if food is cooked at his home, whether he throws away clothes after wearing once: ‘Kya kehna chah rahi hain?’

Amitabh Bachchan was shocked when a KBC contestant asked him if any food was cooked in his house.

amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati gets the most diverse pool of contestants out of any show on television and in a recent episode, one contestant left the 79-year-old surprised when she asked him if any food is cooked in his house and whether he repeats his clothes.

Pinky Jawarani took the hot seat and in a promo shared by Sony TV, she was seen asking Big B if any food is prepared in his house, which left Bachchan puzzled. She asked him “Ghar mein aapke khana banate hain? (Is there any food cooked in your house?)” To which Big B said, “Haan bilkul, kyu nahi (Yes of course, why not).”

She then asked him if he ever repeats his clothes because as an audience member, she sees Bachchan in different clothes all the time. Pinky asked, “Sir dhulte hain aapke ghar mein kapde? (Sir, are clothes washed in your house)?” And Bachchan replied, “Aur kya? Hum toh khud dhote hain apne kapde (Why not? I wash my clothes by myself).”

Amitabh then said, “This is very unfair. You have drawn a curtain. That you are different and we are different,” which left Pinky laughing. He continued, “Hum log kapde nahi dhote hain, pehenne ke baad phenk dete hain. Aap kehna kya chah rahi hain (We don’t wash our clothes, we throw them after wearing them. What are you trying to say)?”

Also Read |Goodbye movie review: Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna film is an uneasy mix of genres, tragi-comedy

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 14th season of KBC. The show, which premiered in 2000, is currently in its 22nd year.

