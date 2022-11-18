On KBC, Amitabh Bachchan reveals wife Jaya Bachchan’s annoyed reaction to him bringing back hordes of gifts home: ‘Abhi rakhenge kahan usko?’

Amitabh Bachchan revealed in a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that fans send him plenty of gifts, but this creates a problem for him back home. In the latest episode of his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B said that when he brings the presents home, his wife Jaya Bachchan asks him where he intends to keep them.

The episode began with roll-over contestant Sanjeev Kumar. Big B said that after every episode, he makes sure to interact with the audience, because he believes that they are the customers, and that his ‘business’ won’t run without them. He said that he also leaves with several gifts every day, which he diligently autographs after going home. Talking about Jaya’s reaction to the gifts that he brings back home, the actor said, “Main bata nahi sakta sir ghar mein vatavaran bahut kharab hojaata hai sir, aap samjh gaye na sir, woh poochti hain humse Kahan se aaya ye sab? Hum kehte hain, Bhaiya humare prashansak hai ye sab. Abhi rakhenge kahan usko? Sir saara kamra bhar gaya hai (The atmosphere at home becomes very tense, you don’t understand. She asks me where I got the gifts from, and I tell her my fans gave them to me. And then she asks where I intend to keep them, because we don’t have space).”

(Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog) (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Blog)

The actor shared that he takes the gifts to his room and sits down for at least a couple of hours every day, signing them. He added that if he doesn’t do this, fans will assume that he’s snooty. “Pata nahin kya samjhta hai ye Amitabh Bachchan apne aap ko ek kitaab diya tha sign he nahi kiya (What does this Amitabh Bachchan think of himself),” said Big B, imagining a disgruntled fan’s reaction.

The actor said that some fans return to the show and test his memory by asking if he has used the gift that they had given him earlier. The actor ended his conversation by thanking his fans for their love and support.