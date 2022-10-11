KBC: Abhishek Bachchan reveals what it took to surprise Amitabh Bachchan on birthday, an emotional Big B says ‘Shabd nahi hain humaare pass..’

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently shared how it took a lot of planning to surprise his father and Bollywood’s ‘Shehenshah’, Amitabh Bachchan for his birthday on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sony TV planned a special episode dedicated to Big B for his birthday. The special guests for the episode were Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the set of KBC, Abhishek wrote, “It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard-work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace.”

In the video, we see Junior Bachchan rehearsing his lines and looking at all the arrangements before his father Amitabh arrived on the set. We also get to see a pleasantly surprised Big B on seeing his son and giving him a tight hug. Abhishek also did a segment which featured the old photos of Amitabh with his family. In the end, the Goodbye actor cut his birthday cake with Abhishek and Jaya.

Abhishek also thanked Sony TV for making his father’s birthday special and asked people to watch the episode. He added on Twitter, “My gratitude to the entire team of Sony and Kaun Banega Crorepati for helping me do this and making tonight’s episode so special for my father. Do try and see it if possible. KBC on 11th October at 9pm IST only on Sony TV.”

To make the episode even more special, an 80-piece orchestra was invited to play the popular songs of senior Bachchan. During the episode, Jaya Bachchan asked Amitabh what he loves the most. On this, he replied he enjoys being on the KBC set, listening to music, and spending time with his family. The Guddi star then revealed that the Bachchans often sit together and listen to music and discuss world music. She also then told Amitabh that she would be playing some music for him, when the 80-piece orchestra starts playing.

The orchestra played some of the actor’s most iconic theme songs from his films, starting from Sholay to the thematic music of KBC. In one of the latest promos of the episode, an emotional Amitabh Bachchan is heard saying, “Shabd nahi hain humaare pass, lekin aaj ka din main kabhi nahi bhool paunga (I don’t have words, but I cannot forget this day ever).”

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday on October 11.