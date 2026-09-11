KBC 18: Expelled for not paying fees, man started free school with Rs 250, quits at Rs 25 lakh

KBC 18: On Thursday’s episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, rollover contestant Uddeshya Sachan, from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, attempted to answer the question for Rs 25 lakh. During the episode, Uddeshya shared that he runs a school for underprivileged kids in Kanpur, where he provides education to 400 children, completely free of cost. He started the school almost eight years ago with Rs 250 that he borrowed from his mother and taught a few children under a tree. In the past few years, the school has grown and now has a built structure. He plans to expand this and teach even more children, without any fees.

On KBC 18, Uddeshya attempted to answer the question for Rs 25 lakh. The question was: Which ancient Indian ruler was also known by the title ‘Amritraghata’? The options were: Samrat Ashok, Bimbisara, Samudragupta, Bindusara

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Uddeshya got this question after using the MahaFlip lifeline. He was unsure about the answer for this one as well, and opted for 50:50 lifeline. After the lifeline, the two options left on the screen were: Bimbisara and Bindusara.

Since he wasn’t sure about the answer, he quit the game and walked away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Upon quitting, when he was asked to guess the answer, he guessed ‘Bindusara’, which was the right answer.

About ‘Amritraghata’

Bindusara was the second Maurayan empire of Magadha, and was known as Amitraghata. Bindusara was the son of Chandragupta, and his son Ashoka was the most renowned ruler of the Mauryan empire. Bindusara reign lasted froma round 297 BC to 273 BC.

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His name combines amitra (enemy) and ghata (slayer or destroyer), meaning “slayer of enemies”. Interestingly, ancient Greek writers like Strabo called him Amitrochates, which is the Greek form of the same Sanskrit title.

Uddeshya teaches underprivileged children free of cost

Uddeshya Sachan, who is 27 years old, shared that he started his school because he realised that the education system has become too expensive and underprivileged children could not afford it anymore. He provides education to children until Class 12 and many children who study at his school come from nearby slums. He said that he does not make any money from this school and his basic needs, like food and shelter, are taken care of by his elder brother.

Uddeshya shared that his father worked as a tailor and could only make Rs 4000-5000 per month. After his mother fell ill, because of an electric shock, the family went through a difficult time and his father could not afford to pay his school fees. Uddeshya was expelled from school twice, at ages 6 and 9, and was treated badly by the teachers at school as they would frequently insult his parents for not being able to pay the fees.

Uddeshya started his school with Rs 250

He did a few odd jobs by working at a dhaba, cafe and even worked in a few factories, and with the help of his father, he managed to finish his education. But his experiences taught him that there must be many more children like him, so he decided to work towards tier education as that is the only way that one can change their life.

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Uddeshya shared that he initially started his school with just Rs 250, which he borrowed from his mother, and printed some pamphlets to promote his school locally. In the early days, he would go door to door to encourage children to study. Thanks to social media, many people have donated for his school and when actor R Madhavan shared a post about the same, the school got many donations. Upon hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan declared that he would also like to give a shout out to the school via his social media.