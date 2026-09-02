KBC 18: Tile fitter earning Rs 800 a day quits at Rs 1 cr question about Pythagoras theorem

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw Krishan Kumawat from Shampura, Rajasthan, continue his journey on the hot seat in the September 1 episode. A tile fitter who earns around Rs 800 a day, Krishan had begun playing in the August 31 episode and returned as a rollover contestant.

After leaving school following Class 12 because of his family’s financial circumstances, Krishan took on the responsibility of supporting his loved ones. However, he said his education may have stopped, but his desire to learn never did. His persistence eventually took him to KBC 18, where he won Rs 50 lakh before choosing to quit at the Rs 1 crore question.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Krishan Kumawat on leaving school and becoming a tile fitter

Krishan has worked as a tile fitter for the past 10 to 15 years, installing tiles in floors, kitchens and bathrooms. As the eldest among his siblings, he said he had to shoulder responsibilities at a young age because of his family’s financial condition.

His father had also worked in the same profession, and Krishan eventually followed in his footsteps.

“Because of our family’s financial condition, I had to take up this work. Being the eldest, the responsibility fell on me,” he said.

Krishan’s formal education ended after Class 12, but he said he never stopped learning.

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“After Class 12, my education stopped, but I never stopped studying. I work all day, and after having dinner in the evening, I study at night,” he shared.

Appearing on KBC 18 also brought several firsts for Krishan. It was his first visit to Mumbai and the first time he had travelled by aeroplane.

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Krishan says tile workers are often treated differently

During his conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Krishan also spoke about the discrimination he and others in his profession sometimes face.

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He said there have been instances where workers who enter homes to install tiles are not allowed to eat inside. In some cases, he said, even asking for drinking water can result in a humiliating response.

“We install tiles in people’s homes, but there is discrimination in some places. They tell us not to eat inside and ask us to go outside. Sometimes, when we ask for water, they point towards the water meant for washing utensils,” he said.

Krishan contrasted this with the way engineers and other professionals at construction sites are treated.

“Engineers and others are offered tea and treated with respect. The difference is that they have degrees and education, and that education gives them the respect that we don’t get,” he said.

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From Rs 800 a day to Rs 50 lakh on KBC 18

Krishan said he earns around Rs 800 a day, with his monthly income ranging between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. At the time he appeared on the show, he said he had just Rs 2,500 in his bank account.

He hopes to use his winnings to repair his home, which leaks during the monsoon. Having spent years installing tiles in other people’s homes, Krishan said he would also like to tile his own house.

He also said he wanted to buy a mangalsutra for his wife with the prize money.

After winning Rs 25 lakh, Krishan spoke about his biggest dream for his children.

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“I have some dreams. I don’t want my children to have to do the work that I do. I want to educate them well and see them become good engineers,” he said.

Krishan is the main earner in his 11-member family. While one of his younger brothers makes clay utensils and another works alongside him, he said the biggest share of the family’s responsibility rests on his shoulders.

Krishan Kumawat’s journey to Rs 50 lakh

After crossing the Rs 25,000 milestone, Krishan faced the Mahasawal, where contestants do not receive answer options. He answered correctly and unlocked the MahaFlip lifeline.

He later used the Audience Poll for the eighth question, worth Rs 2 lakh.

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For the 10th question, worth Rs 5 lakh, Krishan used the Sanket Suchak lifeline before using the MahaFlip lifeline as well.

He then entered the Super Sandook round and answered eight questions correctly, earning Rs 80,000. However, he chose the 50:50 lifeline instead of adding the prize money to his winnings.

The decision proved useful. Krishan used the 50:50 for the 12th question, worth Rs 12.5 lakh, and answered correctly.

He then answered the 13th and 14th questions correctly, crossing the Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh milestones without using any lifelines.

He eventually found himself facing the Rs 1 crore question.

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For Rs 1 crore, Krishan was asked: Which future US president published an original proof of the Pythagorean theorem while serving as a congressman?

The options were:

A. Zachary Taylor

B. James Buchanan

C. Rutherford B. Hayes

D. James A. Garfield

The correct answer was D. James A. Garfield.

Unsure of the answer and with Rs 50 lakh already secured, Krishan decided not to take the risk. He quit the game and took home Rs 50 lakh.

How James A. Garfield proved the Pythagorean theorem

James A. Garfield, who would later become the 20th president of the United States, developed an original proof of the Pythagorean theorem while serving as a congressman from Ohio. His proof was published in the New-England Journal of Education in 1876, five years before he became president.

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Garfield’s method used two identical right-angled triangles arranged to form a trapezoid. He calculated the area of the shape in two different ways and, by equating the results, arrived at the familiar relationship between the sides of a right triangle: the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares of the other two sides.