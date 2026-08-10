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KBC 18: Sunny Deol shares he is an ‘overthinker’, jokes Aamir Khan doesn’t think much. Watch
Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan, and Preity Zinta appeared in the latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947.
Actor Sunny Deol is set to mark his first appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, alongside Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta. The trio featured in the latest episode to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947. After teasing the new season with ‘Is baar sochna padega’, the makers have started dropping promos of Sunny and Aamir as the first guests. In a recent teaser,
“Sunny ji, aapse ek cheez poochni thi. Yeh 18va season chal raha hai. Maanyavar, aap itne der kya kar rahe the. Humaare saath kyun nahi judde (Sunny, I wanted to ask you something. This is the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. What took you so long to appear on the show)?” Big B smiled and asked the actor.
To which, Sunny replied, “Shows se ghabraata bahut hu, soch mein padd gaya tha (I feel nervous on shows, kept thinking about coming).” Aamir added, “Sir, mai 6-7 baar aagaya (I have come here 6-7 times).” “He doesn’t think much, I do,” Sunny jokingly said, leaving everyone in splits, including host Amitabh Bachchan. As Sony TV shared the video on social media, several fans flooded the comments section expressing excitement about the actors gracing the show.
ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan pulls a 24-hour shift for KBC 18: ‘Missing it would mean job replacement’
Another clip of the episode’s glimpse is doing rounds on social media, as fans are impressed with Bachchan’s witty answers. The promo shows Aamir asking Big B, “Aapne kaha hai aapne promo mein, sochna padega, btaa dijiye sir kya sochna padega? (You said in the promo, ‘Sochna padega.’ Sir, please tell us, what will we have to think about?)” He replied, “Aisa hai sir mujhe dekhne se aapko koi fayda nahi hoga (Looking at me won’t benefit you).” The host continued their fun banter and said, “Itna asaan nahi hone waala hai (It’s not going to be so easy).” Aamir added, “Waqai sochna padega (We definitely will have to think more).”
In a teaser featuring Preity Zinta, Big B can be seen complaining about the actor not replying to his messages. He even displayed a screenshot of his tweet wishing her on her birthday. “As you are not replying to my SMS..HA HA..Happy Birthday,” it read. Preity seemingly looked confused and guilty about not responding to his repeated texts.
About Batwara 1947
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions, the historic period drama is set against the background of Lahore during the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab. The film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare and Kanikka Kapur in lead roles. It also marks Preity’s comeback to the big screen after an 8-year break. Batwara 1947 is set to hit the theatres on August 14.
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