KBC 18: Sunny Deol shares he is an ‘overthinker’, jokes Aamir Khan doesn’t think much. Watch

Actor Sunny Deol is set to mark his first appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, alongside Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta. The trio featured in the latest episode to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947. After teasing the new season with ‘Is baar sochna padega’, the makers have started dropping promos of Sunny and Aamir as the first guests. In a recent teaser,

“Sunny ji, aapse ek cheez poochni thi. Yeh 18va season chal raha hai. Maanyavar, aap itne der kya kar rahe the. Humaare saath kyun nahi judde (Sunny, I wanted to ask you something. This is the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. What took you so long to appear on the show)?” Big B smiled and asked the actor.