KBC 18: Single mother who runs tiffin service gets Rs 12.5 lakh US president question wrong

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw Almas Khan from Jaipur take the hot seat during the show’s India Challenger Week in the September 30 episode. A single mother of two, Almas has worked as a teacher and later as an assistant sales manager while continuing her education to support her two sons. She also runs a tiffin service to make ends meet.

Unlike the traditional Fastest Finger First format, India Challenger Week features a rapid buzzer round, followed by the Jaldi 5 mini-game. The two fastest contestants compete against each other, with the first contestant to answer five questions correctly earning a spot on the hot seat.

Almas Khan emerged victorious in the Jaldi 5 round after answering five questions correctly, securing her place on the KBC 18 hot seat. Since she had already answered five questions in the mini-game, her main game began directly with the sixth question, worth Rs 25,000.

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Almas had three lifelines available to her — Audience Poll, Sanket Soochak and MahaFlip.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

Almas Khan opens up about her struggles

During her conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Almas spoke about the difficulties she had faced while raising her two sons as a single parent. She said she continued her education while bringing up her children and took up different jobs to support the family.

She also spoke about running a tiffin service alongside her work.

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Recalling the difficult phase of her life, Almas said she had travelled extensively by bus for work and would return home at night to prepare food for her tiffin service.

She said, “I have travelled in crowded buses and would come home at night to prepare food for my tiffin service. It was very difficult. There was a time when I didn’t even have money to buy food.”

Almas said her children, who are in college and also work as freelancers, contributed money towards her trip to KBC. She said their gesture left her emotional. She told Bachchan that one of her dreams was to buy a house for her family.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan on bond with Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Views may differ, destination remains same’

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Almas Khan uses Audience Poll and MahaFlip

Almas steadily progressed through the game after starting with the Rs 25,000 question. She used the Audience Poll for Rs 2 lakh question, and went with the answer supported by the audience.

For the next question, worth Rs 3 lakh, Almas used her MahaFlip lifeline. She replaced the original question with another one and answered it correctly, taking her winnings forward.

She then reached the Rs 5 lakh question, for which she used the Sanket Soochak lifeline. Almas successfully answered the question and secured Rs 5 lakh.

She then entered the Super Sandook round.

Almas Khan answers Rs 12.5 lakh question incorrectly

During the Super Sandook, Almas answered five questions correctly and earned the opportunity to choose a lifeline. Instead of taking the money, she opted for the 50:50 lifeline, giving herself another lifeline for the questions ahead.

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She later used the 50:50 lifeline for the question worth Rs 7.5 lakh. After two options were eliminated, she answered the question correctly and continued playing.

Almas then reached the 12th question, which was worth Rs 12.5 lakh. The question for Rs 12.5 lakh asked:

What is the first common first name of American President?

The options were:

A. John

B. George

C. William

D. James

Almas chose B. George. However, her answer was incorrect. The correct answer was D. James.

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As a result, Almas lost the opportunity to take her winnings to Rs 12.5 lakh and ended her KBC journey with Rs 5 lakh.

Six US presidents had first name James

The first name James has been shared by six US presidents, making it the most common first name among American presidents. They are James Madison, the fourth president of the United States; James Monroe, the fifth; James K. Polk, the 11th; James Buchanan, the 15th; James A. Garfield, the 20th; and James Earl Carter Jr., better known as Jimmy Carter, the 39th president. While Carter was popularly known as Jimmy, his given name was James Earl Carter Jr. This makes James the first name of six US presidents, more than any of the other options given in the question.