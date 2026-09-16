KBC 18: Sangli businessman with Rs 14 lakh loan wins Rs 25 lakh, quits at Bob Dylan question

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 hosted a new contestant named Salim Mestry from Sangli, Maharashtra on Tuesday’s episode. Salim, who runs a small business of making chips, wafers and other snacks, gifted a hamper to Amitabh Bachchan even before he started playing the game, and during the episode, he shared his “tragic story.” Salim shared his wife’s health troubles and how he has looked after her with abundant love for many years now.

During his gameplay, Salim managed to win Rs 25 lakh, but it was the 14th question for Rs 50 lakh that stumped him. The question was: Which of these singers appears on the cover of Nobel laureate Bob Dylan’s album John Wesley Harding? The options were: Mohammed Rafi, Anup Ghoshal, Purna Das Baul, Hemanta Mukherjee.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Since Salim was not very confident about the answer, he chose to quit the game and walked away with Rs 25 lakh. Upon quitting, he was asked to guess and he chose Mohammed Rafi, which was incorrect. The correct answer was Purna Das Baul.

Bob Dylan’s connection with Purna Das Baul

Bob Dylan and Purna Das Baul were surprisingly managed by the same person, Albert Grossman, and were quite fond of each other. Purna, in the documentary ‘If Not For You’, recalled that Dylan would call himself the “Baul of America.” He also shared that the two would jam together in Bearsville, USA. In the 1990s, Dylan visited Kolkata, his only visit to India, to attend the wedding of Purna’s son, Dibyendu Das.”

From Rs 25,000 income to Rs 25 lakh winnings

Salim Mestry, during his time on KBC 18, shared that he would previously run a canteen where he managed to earn Rs 20,000. To better their fortunes, the family bought a plot of land but was defrauded of Rs 7 lakh. The huge financial shock led to his wife’s health troubles as she had a brain stroke hemorrhage. She was partially paralysed and had four surgeries. The medical bills kept rising and at the time, Salm sold his home for his wife. He managed to bring her back home in just two months, but in the meanwhile, he lost his canteen.

He then started his business of snacks and wafers so he could work from home and care for his wife. “As long as my wife is with me, I can fight the world,” he said. Salim said that he, along with his son and adopted daughter, care for his wife and the kids also help him in his business. Because of the financial crisis, the family hasn’t celebrated Eid in a decade.

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Salim said that he still has a debt of Rs 14 lakh and with a monthly income of Rs 25,000, he can only manage to pay a small amount every month. In fact, he runs short of money every month as the interest rates on the loans keep increasing the loan amount. He also spends around Rs 12,000-13,000 on his wife’s medical bills monthly.

Amitabh Bachchan wished him the best of luck as he walked out fo the show with Rs 25 lakh which can help him in paying off his loan.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects personal experiences of medical emergency, brain hemorrhage stroke, and financial hardship, and is intended strictly for informational and narrative purposes. It does not constitute medical advice, health recommendations, or financial counseling. Readers facing medical conditions or financial distress should consult qualified healthcare professionals or certified financial advisors.