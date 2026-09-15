KBC 18: Engineer, who felt she was unlucky, had massive debt, cries as she wins Rs 50 lakh

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 resumed the journey of contestant Arpita Jha on Monday’s episode, after she had already won Rs 5 lakh on the show on Friday. It was already revealed that Arpita would be answering the question for Rs 1 crore, and in this episode, the audience got to see how Arpita used her lifelines judiciously to reach the top. Arpita has previously spoken about the financial difficulties at her home due to her father’s debt and said that it was her dream to make her parents comfortable.

Arpita was presented with the question of Rs 1 crore, and at this stage of the game, she did not have any lifelines left. The question for Rs 1 crore was: As of August 2026, which country has women serving as President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of Parliament? The options were: Italy, Iceland, Latvia, Malta.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Since she did not have any lifelines left and was not sure about the correct answer, she decided to quit the game and walk away with Rs 50 lakh. After quitting, she was asked to guess the answer and she said ‘Latvia’, which was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Iceland.

About Rs 1 crore question

Halla Tómasdóttir has been serving as the President of Iceland since 2024. Kristrún Frostadóttir has been serving as the PM since 2024, and Þórunn Sveinbjarnardóttir has been serving as the Speaker of Parliament since 2025.

Amitabh Bachchan tells contestant’s parents: ‘Don’t compare sons and daughters’

Arpita had previously revealed that it is her dream to make her parents financially comfortable, and in this episode, she opened up about her boyfriend Amit, whom she has been dating for the past 7-8 years. She shared that she is yet to say yes to his marriage proposal, as she was waiting to get her finances in order. She also shared that her boyfriend has previously helped their family with some money as the family was struggling when Arpita’s mother fell sick, and needed a surgery.

Arpita’s mother, who was also present on the show, said that she never saw her like a daughter, but instead treated her like a son, and did not leave any stone unturned in raising her. After listening to this, Amitabh Bachchan corrected her mother and said, “Don’t compare sons and daughters. Treat them like your children.”

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‘Perhaps, I am not lucky enough’

After Arpita won Rs 50 lakh, she was visibly emotional and said, “We have been through such difficult times that I never thought that something good could happen to us. Even when I got a chance to come here, I kept thinking, ‘How could this happen to me?’ Perhaps I am not lucky enough, or perhaps nothing good has ever happened to us, and nothing good will happen even now.”

On Friday’s episode, Arpita recalled the time when her father’s income was just Rs 5,000, and to change the family’s fortune, he started a transportation business. The business, unfortunately, tanked and soon, debt collectors started visiting their home and threatening the family. Arpita shared that amid these difficulties, she did many odd jobs, and to finish her education as an engineer, she took a loan of Rs 5 lakh, which incrased to Rs 8 lakh, including interest. She has been sincerely paying off that loan for the past few years.