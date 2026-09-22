KBC 18: The Rs 25 lakh quantum science question that stopped a daily wage labourer’s daughter

KBC 18: The latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 featured a contestant named Punam Saroj from Barrackpore, West Bengal. Punam is a student who is currently preparing for her SSC exams and during her time on the show, she shared that she shares a house with 13 other family members, and most of them work as daily wage labourers.

Punam successfully answered all the questions up to Rs 12.5 lakh, but it was the question for Rs 25 lakh that stumped her. The question for Rs 25 lakh was: Which date is globally celebrated as World Quantum Day to promote awareness of quantum science? The options were: 14 September, 14 June, 14 October, 14 April.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Punam did not know the correct answer so she decided to quit the game and walk away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Upon quitting, when asked to guess the correct answer, she guessed 14 December, which was incorrect. The correct answer was 14 April.

About World Quantum Day

World Quantum Day has been celebrated annually on 14 April since 2022. The date was chosen as a reference to ‘4.14’, the rounded first three digits of the Planck constant. The proposal for World Quantum Day was put forth in 2021 by an international group of scientists to promote public awareness and understanding of quantum science.

Punam wants to work at Ministry of External Affair, father works as a daily wage labourer

Punam shared her life story on KBC 18 and shared that she lives in a house with 13 other family members but most of her family members work as daily-wage labourers in a nearby jute factory, and hence, it was only her mother who could accompany her on the show as it would have been too expensive for her family members to take leave from work. She shared that her goal, after her competitive exams, is to become an Assistant Secretariat Officer at the Ministry of External Affairs.

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Punam shared that as a young girl, she wanted to become a pilot but when she learnt about the expensive training of becoming a commercial pilot, she dropped her plans. She then tried for the Air Force but despite clearing the written exams, she could not qualify the group discussion stage. When asked about the reason behind the same, Punam said that a lot of “high profile, English-medium educated children” dominated such discussions. Amitabh Bachchan encouraged Punam and told her that class and English-medium education do not define a person’s abilities. Punam felt that she was, perhaps, not as confident back then and believed that with renewed confidence, she might be able to do better.

Punam said that she would hand over her winnings to her parents, and they would decide what to do with the money.