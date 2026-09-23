KBC 18: Noida techie quits at Rs 25 lakh question over Earth’s lowest land surface

KBC 18: The latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw a contestant named Prashant Kumar Sinha from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Prashant, who is 35, shared that he is working with a start-up that aims to make semiconductors. During the episode, he also spoke about an incident from his life when he had a near-death experience, and how it changed his outlook about his life.

Prashant managed to answer all questions until Rs 12.5 lakh, but it was the question for Rs 25 lakh that left him in a soup. The question for Rs 25 lakh was: Which geographical feature marks the lowest elevation on Earth’s land surface? The options were: Shore of Lake Baikal, Sahara Desert, Shore of the Dead Sea, Death Valley.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Prashant was unsure about the answer so he quit the game and won Rs 12.5 lakh. Upon quitting, he guessed that the correct answer would be ‘Shore of the Dead Sea’, which was indeed the correct answer.

About the lowest elevation on Earth’s land surface

The Shore of the Dead Sea is at approximately 440 meters below sea level, making it the lowest elevation on Earth’s land surface. The Dead Sea is a landlocked salt lake with Jordan to its east, West bank to its west and Israel to its southwest.

Prashant Kumar Sinha’s near-death experience

During the episode, Prashant shared that at the age of 19, he tried to get off from a moving train which proved to be a major mistake. His foot got stuck between the platform and the train and with a strong gust of wind, he fell on the train track. He was in the second compartment and fell in the middle of the train track. Before he could move, Prashant realised that he was on the same track that was the train’s path and he saw the entire train pass by while he was under it. He said that it was only a matter of chance that he was not severely injured because the accident could have been fatal.

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He shared that he was in trauma for a long time after the accident and decided that he would live his life differently, and make the most of every opportunity that he got. Upon listening to his story, Amitabh Bachchan cautioned viewers to not get off a moving train.

DISCLAIMER: This content reflects on a past personal injury and a near-death experience for narrative and inspirational purposes, and does not provide medical or safety advice. Reader discretion is advised when reading accounts of personal trauma.