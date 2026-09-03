KBC 18: UP’s 12th-pass homemaker with 105k followers quits Rs 25 lakh question

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed a new contestant on Wednesday, September 2. Pooja Das from Vasilpur Grant, Uttar Pradesh, took the hot seat and played an impressive game during the episode, winning Rs 12.5 lakh on the show. Pooja spoke about her life in her village and how she became an English-speaking content creator, which is quite unheard of there. She was accompanied by her mother-in-law Kamala Mandal, who has been quite supportive of Pooja’s dreams.

Pooja was asked to answer the toughest question of her game for Rs 25 lakh, and after using her MahaFlip lifeline, she got the question changed. The new question was: In which country is the United Nations Memorial Cemetery, the sole such cemetery in the world, located? The options were: Vietnam, DR Congo, South Korea, Lebanon.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Pooja did not have any lifelines left so she chose to quit the game and walked away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Upon quitting, she guessed Vietnam as the right answer, which was incorrect. The correct answer was South Korea.

About the United Nations Memorial Cemetery

The United Nations Memorial Cemetery is located in Busan, South Korea, and is the only United Nations cemetery in the world. The cemetery has 2,300 graves and is the burial ground for the casualties of the Korean war (1950-1953). The Korean war was fought between North Korea, which was supported by China and the Soviet Union, and South Korea, which received support from the United States of America.

Pooja Das has 105K followers

During the KBC episode, Pooja revealed that her mother passed away when she was 15, and two years later, her father also died. Soon after, the locals in her village insisted that she must be married and at 21, she was married off to her husband. It was after her marriage that she her in-laws, and Pooja felt like she had met her parents again. She has been married for 3 years and her daughter will turn 2 next month.

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Pooja shared that she is a content creator with 105K followers and she usually makes her videos in English because she does not want any interference from her local village folk. She has studied until Class 12, and in fact, she did it twice as she had previously studied humanities, but her in-laws wanted her to study even further so she gave her exams a second time choosing science subjects. When Bachchan asked her about her fluency in English, Pooja explained that she did her Class 12 in an English medium format so she understands he language.

Pooja wants to study further, become a teacher

Since she is the only female content creator in her village, the locals often look at her like she’s an alien. Pooja started her content creation journey two years ago and would initially just upload her mother-in-law’s recipe videos. She has since expanded to making content about women empowerment and has recently started scoring some brand deals as well.

During a video montage of her life, which was played on the show, Pooja shared that women in her village walk around in veils and while she respects that life, she believes there is more to life and she wants to explore that. Her family members shared that her mother-in-law has been supporting her throughout and pushes her to do better, and study further. Pooja shared that with her winnings, she wants to educate herself even more, and eventually become a teacher so she can educate everyone.