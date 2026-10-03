KBC 18: Oil India employee from Assam quits on Rs 12.5 lakh Vijayanagara Empire question

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw rollover contestant Supriyo Bhattacharjee from Duliajan, Assam, continue his game on the October 2 episode. Supriyo, who works with Oil India Limited, had won Rs 1 lakh without using any lifeline on the previous episode and returned to the hot seat to continue his KBC journey.

Supriyo had three lifelines available to him as he continued the game. He also shared a memorable experience from his first visit to Mumbai in 2024, when he went to Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, hoping to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor.

During his conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Supriyo recalled that his mother had wanted to meet the actor. He said he knew that he meets fans outside Jalsa every Sunday at 5 pm, so they reached the spot at noon.

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“I came to Mumbai for the first time in 2024, and my mother kept asking when we would get to meet Bachchan ji. I knew that you meet your fans at Jalsa every Sunday at 5 pm. So, we reached outside Jalsa at 12 noon. A huge crowd had already gathered by then. I finally got to see you at 5 pm. I will never forget that,” Supriyo told the veteran actor.

Amitabh Bachchan then recalled how the setup outside Jalsa evolved over the years to ensure that fans could see him. He said that when he initially stood on the ground, people at the back would complain that they could not see him. He then started standing on a small platform, but fans still said they could not see his entire body, eventually leading to the construction of a larger platform.

The actor also admitted that he gets nervous when his staff tells him that everything is ready and asks him to come outside to meet the fans.

“It is quite frightening when the staff tells me that everything is ready and asks me to come out. I start wondering whether people will actually be there or not. But there are always some people who come, and I thank them for coming even in such intense heat,” he said.

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Supriyo Bhattacharjee uses Audience Poll and Sanket Soochak

Supriyo continued his game and reached the question worth Rs 3 lakh, for which he used the Audience Poll lifeline. He successfully answered the question and continued playing.

For the next question, worth Rs 5 lakh, Supriyo used the Sanket Soochak lifeline. He was unable to arrive at the answer using the lifeline and then opted for the MahaFlip lifeline.

He successfully answered the replacement question and moved ahead in the game.

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Supriyo then entered the Super Sandook round. During the Super Sandook, Supriyo answered eight out of 10 questions correctly. This gave him the option of taking the money he had earned or choosing the 50:50 lifeline.

He opted for the 50:50 lifeline instead of taking the money, giving himself another lifeline for the questions ahead.

He later used the 50:50 lifeline for the question worth Rs 7.5 lakh. After two options were eliminated, Supriyo answered the question correctly and continued his run.

He then reached the 12th question, which was worth Rs 12.5 lakh.

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The question was: The Vijayanagara Empire, established in 1336 by Harihara and Bukka, was initially ruled by which dynasty?

The options were:

A. Saluva

B. Tuluva

C. Sangama

D. Aravidu

Supriyo did not know the answer and decided to quit the game rather than risk his winnings. The correct answer was C. Sangama.

As a result, Supriyo ended his KBC 18 journey with Rs 7.5 lakh.

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Sangama dynasty founded the Vijayanagara Empire

The Vijayanagara Empire was established in 1336 by the brothers Harihara I and Bukka Raya I. The empire was initially ruled by the Sangama dynasty, named after their father, Sangama.

The Sangama dynasty was the first of the four dynasties that ruled the Vijayanagara Empire. It was followed by the Saluva dynasty, the Tuluva dynasty and finally the Aravidu dynasty.

Harihara I is regarded as the first ruler of the Vijayanagara Empire, while his brother Bukka Raya I succeeded him and played an important role in consolidating the empire.

The empire, with its capital at Vijayanagara in present-day Karnataka, went on to become one of the most powerful kingdoms in southern India and reached its height under rulers including Krishnadevaraya of the Tuluva dynasty.