KBC 18: Contestants fail to answer question about Mahatma Gandhi in Amitabh Bachchan’s show

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’s latest episode saw Judo player Asmita Dey, shot put para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar on the show. The special episode saw all four athletes on the hot seat with Lovlina and Jhandu playing the first half of the game, and Asmita and Sharmila playing the latter half.

The contestants had only used one lifeline through their gameplay until they reached the question for Rs 12,50,000. The question proved to be a challenge for Asmita and Sharmila as they used another lifeline at this stage. This was also the last question they got to attempt on the show.