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KBC 18: Contestants fail to answer question about Mahatma Gandhi in Amitabh Bachchan’s show
KBC 18: The special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 hosted four athletes but they failed to answer a question about Mahatma Gandhi.
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’s latest episode saw Judo player Asmita Dey, shot put para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar on the show. The special episode saw all four athletes on the hot seat with Lovlina and Jhandu playing the first half of the game, and Asmita and Sharmila playing the latter half.
The contestants had only used one lifeline through their gameplay until they reached the question for Rs 12,50,000. The question proved to be a challenge for Asmita and Sharmila as they used another lifeline at this stage. This was also the last question they got to attempt on the show.
Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.
They were asked – In 1887, from which university did Mahatma Gandhi complete his matriculation? The options were – Allahabad University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Bombay, Panjab University.
As they were presented the question, Sharmila wondered if the right answer was Allahabad University, but since they were not sure, they chose to take a lifeline. The correct answer was – University of Bombay.
Gandhi finished his matriculation from Samaldas College in Bhavnagar which was founded in 1885 by the Maharaja of Bhavnagar State. The college was then affiliated to the University of Bombay. In 1888, after finishing his education from Samaldas College, Gandhi sailed to London to study law. He returned to India in 1891, before setting sail for South Africa.
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The contestants took the Maha Flip lifeline. As per this lifeline, they get to choose between two questions, and after they select the question they wish to answer, they are presented with the four answer options. They were now presented with two questions and they chose: Which word completes both these book titles by Allistair McCaw: ‘Habits that make a __’ and ‘__ Minded’? The answer options were: Follower, Leader, Warrior, Champion.
Asmita knew the correct answer as she answered confidently, saying ‘Champion’. The players won Rs 12,50,000 but after this, the game ended.
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