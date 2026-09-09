KBC 18: IIT graduate quits over Rs 25 lakh ISRO question, walks away with Rs 12.5 lakh

KBC 18: The latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 featured a contestant from Bengaluru, Karnataka, who attempted the 13th question for Rs 25 lakh. Kritagaya Nayar reached the hot seat on Monday’s episode, but his gameplay started on Tuesday. An IIT Roorkee graduate, Kritagaya revealed that he works at Adobe and is also a content creator with his wife, an AI researcher.

Kritagaya managed to answer the first 12 questions of the game, but it was the 13th question that left him stumped. For Rs 25 lakh, he was asked: Which item that belonged to ISRO scientist Nandini Harinath is displayed at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum? The options were: A pair of spectacles, a saree, a diary, a handbag.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Kritagaya was not sure about the answer so he quit the game and walked away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Upon quitting, when he was asked to guess the correct answer, he guessed ‘a saree’, which was the correct answer.

About Nandini Harinath

Nandini Harinath was the deputy operations director for Mangalyaan, India’s maiden Mars Orbiter Mission. On December 1, 2013, when Mangalyaan left Earth’s orbit and began its journey towards Mars, Nandini was wearing a red and blue saree. Nandini’s saree became the first object from India for the museum’s interplanetary science collection. It was also the first saree that they ever displayed.

Amitabh Bachchan regrets not learning music

As soon as Kritagaya took the hot seat, Amitabh Bachchan said that he enjoys meeting Gen Z and described them as a generation that’s not afraid to fail and doesn’t expect too much out of life. He said that they don’t wait for perfect circumstances in life and make the most of what has been provided to them.

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During the chat, when Kritagaya asked Amitabh if there was anything that he wishes he had done in life, the actor revealed that he always wanted to learn a musical instrument, but never got a chance to do so. He has a collection of different musical instruments in his possession but has never learnt to play them.