KBC 18: Cancer survivor from Gujarat quits at Rs 12.5 lakh ISRO question, wins Rs 7.5 lakh

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw a new contestant named Kishan Dilipkumar Darji from Padgol, Gujarat, on the hot seat on Wednesday, August 26, 2026. Kishan, 31, is suffering from kyphoscoliosis, was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. Kishan shared that he has never been able to earn any money because of his medical condition and hoped to contribute to his household income after winning big on KBC 18. Kishan managed to play until the 12th question of the show and attempted to answer the question worth Rs 12.5 lakh. He walked away with Rs 7.5 lakh

The question that eventually made him quit was: The Bengaluru-based ISRO centre responsible for the design and development of India’s satellites is named after which space scientist? The options were: Prof MGK Menon, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Prof Satish Dhawan, Prof UR Rao.

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Kishan did not have any lifelines left at this point so he decided to quit the game and walk away with Rs 7.5 lakh. After quitting, when he was asked to guess the answer, he guessed Dr Vikram Sarabhai, which was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Prof UR Rao.

Kishan Dilipkumar Darji recalls his health battles

During the episode, a video showed Kishan’s mother talking about him, where she shared that Kishan was five years old when they found out that his spinal cord was curved after an X-ray. Till 8th standard, Kishan could easily play with kids his age but his health declined sharply after 10th standard as he was unable to walk. His father shared that Kishan is often in too much pain and sometimes can’t sit or sleep for more than 30 minutes.

Kishan also opened up about getting diagnosed with kyphoscoliosis, due to which his spine is deformed and it can also crush his internal organs. But, despite all the struggles in his life, he has always chosen to look at the bright side. “God has given me this life as a gift. People make fun of me but I choose to take it all positively.” His sister was also a part of the video and she shared that Kishan doesn’t discuss his pain much as he doesn’t want to cause additional stress to his family members.

Kishan couldn’t undergo surgery for cancer

He also shared that a few years ago, the doctor found two tumours near his pancreas and told him that the placement of the tumour was such that they could not perform surgery to take it out. He was told that he had only one option – to get radiation and chemotherapy and hope for the best outcome. He chose to get the treatment after many prayers to his god and underwent five chemotherapy sessions and 21 radiation sessions, and now, he is cancer-free.

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Kishan said that he does not want to keep his winnings for himself but wants to give it to his parents and wants to get his sister married in a grand fashion.

DISCLAIMER: This article features a personal narrative of health struggles and medical recovery shared purely for human-interest and informational purposes. It is non-advisory in nature and should not be taken as medical advice or a substitute for professional healthcare guidance.