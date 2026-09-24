KBC 18: Ivy League university graduate fails to answer Rs 25 lakh Ramayana question

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw a contestant from Delhi take the hot seat on Wednesday’s episode. Aman Sharma, who is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania (an Ivy League university in the US), spoke about his love for nature, birds and wildlife during his time on the hot seat and encouraged Bachchan to nurture a few plants in his home.

Aman managed to successfully answer all questions till Rs 12.5 lakh, but it was the question for Rs 25 lakh that left him puzzled. The question was: According to the Valmiki Ramayana, which maternal uncle accompanied Bharata to his grandfather’s kingdom? The options were: Shoorasena, Yudhajit, Panchashikha, Japaka