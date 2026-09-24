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KBC 18: Ivy League university graduate fails to answer Rs 25 lakh Ramayana question
KBC 18: Aman Sharma, who is graduate from University of Pennsylvania could not answer the question for Rs 25 lakh.
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw a contestant from Delhi take the hot seat on Wednesday’s episode. Aman Sharma, who is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania (an Ivy League university in the US), spoke about his love for nature, birds and wildlife during his time on the hot seat and encouraged Bachchan to nurture a few plants in his home.
Aman managed to successfully answer all questions till Rs 12.5 lakh, but it was the question for Rs 25 lakh that left him puzzled. The question was: According to the Valmiki Ramayana, which maternal uncle accompanied Bharata to his grandfather’s kingdom? The options were: Shoorasena, Yudhajit, Panchashikha, Japaka
Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.
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Since Aman did not know the correct answer, he quit the game and won Rs 12.5 lakh. Upon quitting, he guessed Shoorasena as the answer, which was incorrect. The correct answer was Yudhajit.
About Yudhajit
As per Valmiki Ramayan, Yudhajit was the twin brother of Kaikeyi, who is the mother to Bharata and the youngest queen of King Dashratha. It was Kaikeyi who demanded that the king send Lord Rama to exile for 14 years. She also demanded that her son Bharata must be crowned king.
Aman Sharma’s dream to save Indian wildlife
Aman Sharma, during his time on KBC, shared that he started taking an interest in photography when he was a teenager, and since then, he has traveled to various national parks and jungles to click rare, exotic species of birds and animals. He shared that he developed a gradual interest in plants and nature and started gardening at his home, and now, he has over 500 plants on hs terrace.
Aman shared that he completed his education from the Ivy League University, University of Pennsylvania in the US and came back because he wants to work at a grassroot level in India and help in saving the wildlife of the country. He suggested that if each home starts gardening, it can help in constructing a migration corridor for various species of birds.
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