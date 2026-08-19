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IIT Bombay topper rejects Rs 18 lakh job for UPSC dream, to face Rs 1 cr question on KBC 18
KBC 18: A 23-year-old contestant, who rejected a Rs 18 lakh package for his UPSC dream, will answer the question for Rs 1 crore in the next episode.
Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed 23-year-old Yogesh Sahu onto the hot seat in the latest episode of the show. Hailing from Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh, Yogesh, an electrical engineering graduate and institute topper from IIT Bombay, shared that he got into the prestigious institute on his first attempt, which really impressed Big B. Yogesh also revealed that he chose not to get a job during campus placements as he wanted to prepare for UPSC.
By the end of the episode, Yogesh managed to answer the question for Rs 50 lakh correctly, and will answer the Rs 1 crore question on Wednesday’s episode. For the Rs 50 lakh question, he was asked: What comes in place of the question mark in the image? The image showed a table with a list of cities, labelled as birthplace, and years, listed as achievement year. The table showed: Kolkata – 1913; ? – 1930; Skopje -1979; Santiniketan – 1998; Vidisha – 2014. The answer options were: Thrissur, Mysore, Almora, Tiruchirappalli.
Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.
Yogesh chose to go for his last lifeline, ‘Sanket Suchak’ at this point and got a hint suggesting that the correct answer is a city in present-day Tamil Nadu. By then, Yogesh had already guessed that the list of achievement years was the year of winning Nobel Prize corresponding to the winners’ birthplace. He then locked the correct answer, Tiruchirappalli, which is the birthplace of CV Raman.
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Yogesh rejected Rs 18 lakh job for UPSC dream
Yogesh’s father, who works as a driver, said that he only earns Rs 20,000 per month, out of which he only gets Rs 11,000 to spend as he saves the rest with his employer. Amid such financial difficulty, Yogesh chose to let go of a job during campus placement that could have paid him Rs 1.5 lakh per month as he wanted to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer. When Yogesh told his father that his job offer could help him retire, but might put an end to his UPSC dream, his father asked him to pursue his civil services goals.
“KBC came in my life at the right time. I have ignored my responsibilities towards my family for my dream. My friends are all earning and I am not contributing anything to my household. 23-year-old boy… his father is a driver and he is not contributing anything to the household. KBC will help me lessen that burden,” he told Bachchan.
Yogesh Sahu will answer the Rs 1 crore question on Wednesday’s episode of KBC 18 on August 19.
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