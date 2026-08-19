IIT Bombay topper rejects Rs 18 lakh job for UPSC dream, to face Rs 1 cr question on KBC 18

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed 23-year-old Yogesh Sahu onto the hot seat in the latest episode of the show. Hailing from Bhatapara, Chhattisgarh, Yogesh, an electrical engineering graduate and institute topper from IIT Bombay, shared that he got into the prestigious institute on his first attempt, which really impressed Big B. Yogesh also revealed that he chose not to get a job during campus placements as he wanted to prepare for UPSC.

By the end of the episode, Yogesh managed to answer the question for Rs 50 lakh correctly, and will answer the Rs 1 crore question on Wednesday’s episode. For the Rs 50 lakh question, he was asked: What comes in place of the question mark in the image? The image showed a table with a list of cities, labelled as birthplace, and years, listed as achievement year. The table showed: Kolkata – 1913; ? – 1930; Skopje -1979; Santiniketan – 1998; Vidisha – 2014. The answer options were: Thrissur, Mysore, Almora, Tiruchirappalli.