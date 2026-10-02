KBC 18: Gurugram entrepreneur gambles on Indian-inspired street food, wins Rs 5 lakh

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed a new contestant to the hot seat on Thursday’s episode. This was another episode in the ‘India Challenger’ where two contestants engage in a battle of knowledge to get to the coveted hot seat. This time, Nitin Kumar from Gurugram managed to win the chance to play the game.

Nitin played the game successfully till the question for Rs 5 lakh, but the question for Rs 7.5 lakh proved to be a major risk for him. Nitin was unsure about the answer, but decided to go ahead with it anyway. The question was: In which country will you find an Indian-influenced popular street snack named ‘Rolex’, essentially a chapati rolled around an omelette? The options were: Fiji, South Africa, Uganda, UAE

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

ALSO READ | Drishyam 3 movie review: Terrific Ajay Devgn-Tabu give Drishyam the conclusion it deserved

Nitin used his 50:50 lifeline and was left with two options – Fiji and Uganda. He was unsure but locked Fiji, which turned out to be the wrong answer. The correct answer was Uganda. He walked away with Rs 5 lakh.

About ‘Rolex’

‘Rolex’ is a street snack in Uganda that gained popularity in the 2000s. The vendor sell a form of ‘rolled eggs’ with chapati and vegetables but instead of saying ‘rolled eggs’ each time, the term ‘rolex’ caught on as they sound similar. The street snack is extremely popular as a fast food.

Nitin Kumar’s anamorphic art

During the episode, Nitin spoke about his business of anamorphic art and shared that he largely deals with technology that is used in events. He explained that his company makes 3D images that can be displayed on smaller screens, and one doesn’t even need coloured glasses to view these images, unlike cinema halls. Nitin shared that he started his business at the age of 22.

Story continues below this ad

He also shared that he is interested in adventure sports, and started ice skating during his time in Russia. He is an avid participant in various other adventure sports as well.

Amitabh Bachchan’s injury

During an earlier episode of KBC 18, Amitabh Bachchan had shared that he was facing som difficulty standing up as he had slipped and fallen during an earlier shoot. He pointed to his left knee when he shared that he had gotten injured. In the subsequent episodes, Amitabh did not address his injury.