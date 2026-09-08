KBC 18: Durg teacher vows to pay off Rs 10 lakh gambling debt, quits at Rs 25 lakh question

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw a new contestant on the hot seat on Monday, September 7. Durga Prasad Sahi, from Durg, Chattisgarh, who is a teacher as well as a farmer shared his story during the episode where he opened up about his gambling debts and said that he would like to repay his debts with the winning amount. Durga Prasad managed to answer all questions correctly until Rs 12.5 lakh, but it was the question for Rs 25 lakh that made him quit the show.

The question for Rs 25 lakh was: Most species of which of these reptiles give birth to live young instead of laying eggs? The options were: Komodo dragon, Anaconda, Gharial, Galapagos Tortoise.

Durga Prasad did not know the correct answer so he decided to quit and walk away with Rs 12.5 lakh. Upon quitting, when he was asked to guess the answer, he said ‘Gharial’, which was the wrong answer. The correct answer was ‘Anaconda’.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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About anacondas

Anacondas are ovoviviparous, which means that the eggs develop and hatch inside the mother’s body, and she gives birth to live young. The gestation of green anacondas is of six-seven months, following which, they can give birth to 20-40 offspring. Yellow anaconda can give birth to up to 80 offspring.

Durga Prasad Sahi opens up on his Rs 10 lakh gambling debt

During the episode of KBC 18, Durga Prasad opened up about his personal life and shared that he was previously fond of predicting cricket scores but this turned into a betting habit, which gave way to a gambling addiction. He shared that he started by betting just Rs 10-20 amongst friends, but before he knew it, he was borrowing bigger sums like Rs 50,000 to pay off his debts. Since he was borrowing money to pay his existing debts, the debt started piling up. He said that he did not even realise when Rs 10 turned into a debt of Rs 10 lakh.

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“I took a shortcut,” he admitted in front of Amitabh Bachchan, and shared that even his family could not do much about it as they did not know about his addiction. “I would feel ashamed of myself,” he said and added that he would feel upset as he was setting a bad example for his students.

‘Don’t bet this money now’

In 2020, Durga Prasad turned a new leaf and with the help of his family and friends, he tried to get out of this gambling cycle. He shared that he wants to pay off his debts with the winnings on the show. As he won Rs 12.5 lakh, Bachchan told him, “Don’t bet this money now.” And Durga Prasad assured him that he has now left all of that behind.

DISCLAIMER: This story covers personal experiences with gambling addiction and debt recovery shared for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute financial or healthcare advice, and readers facing challenges with gambling are encouraged to reach out to professional support services.