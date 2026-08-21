KBC 18: SSC aspirant from Dharavi wins enough to buy a home, to attempt Rs 1 cr question

KBC 18: The latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 hosts a contestant from Mumbai, Maharashtra, who played an exceptional game and won Rs 25 lakh by the end of the episode. Ruchita Adhalrao, who is a student and an SSC (Staff Selection Commission) aspirant, shared that her family lives in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, where they struggle to pay rent for a 10-by-10-foot room. While Ruchita won Rs 25 lakh after using only two lifelines through her play, the preview of the next episode showed that she will attempt the question for Rs 1 crore on Friday.

The 13th question, which Ruchita answered successfully after using 50:50 lifeline was: Fort William in Kolkata, now renamed Vijay Durg, was originally named after which ruler? The options given were: William of Orange, William Rufus, William the Conqueror, William the Silent.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Without wasting much time, Ruchita guessed that the answer would be William of Orange, but moments before she was about to lock the answer, she chose a lifeline. The 50:50 lifeline eliminated two wrong answers, and Ruchita proceeded to lock her original answer, William of Orange, which was correct.

About William of Orange

William of Orange was the King of England from 1689-1702. The fort in his name was built in Kolkata in 1696 by the British East India Company, and the permission for the same was granted by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

In the present day, Fort William is the property of the Indian Army. A war memorial was created here that displays artefacts from the India-Pakistan war of 1971. The fort was renamed Vijay Durg in 2025.

Ruchita Adhalrao can’t afford books, family struggling financially

During her time on the show, Ruchita shared that her father works as a patient caretaker and earns only Rs 600 per day, which makes it difficult for them to pay their rent on time. Earlier in the episode, she had said that they might be able to afford a home if she manages to win Rs 25 lakh. She believes that finding a government job is the only way she can pull her family out of poverty. As the episode showed visuals from Ruchita’s home, she shared that she has never slept on a bed, as their home is not big enough to keep a bed, and it is one of her dreams to sleep on one. She also shared one of her mother’s dreams, which is to own a refrigerator. Their home houses Ruchita, her parents and her brother.

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She also shared that they have never celebrated birthdays because they could never afford to buy a cake. They also don’t celebrate any festivals because of their limited income. For her SSC preparation, she can’t afford coaching classes or any books, so she downloads YouTube videos from a public Wi-Fi and brings them home to study. Praising her, her father, who was also on the show, shared that she has always been a sincere student who would walk to college to save bus fare.

Ruchita to attempt Rs 1 cr question

In the preview for Friday’s episode, it was revealed that Ruchita will be answering the question for Rs 1 crore. Currently, she has two lifelines left – MahaFlip and Sanket Suchak.