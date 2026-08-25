KBC 18: Homemaker from Delhi risks Rs 7.5 lakh question on Mahadevi Varma, wins Rs 5 lakh

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw a new contestant on Monday’s episode. Preeti Raj, a homemaker from Delhi, reached the hot seat after winning the ‘Faster Buzzer First.’ A jovial, effervescent woman, Preeti came on the show with her husband and daughter and described herself as a “full-time shopper” who is also a “food freak.” Preeti played the game smartly and conveniently won Rs 5 lakh. But it was the 11th question of the game for Rs 7.5 lakh, which left her stumped.

Preeti was asked a question for Rs 7.5 lakh but since she did not know the answer, she used her MahaFlip lifeline, which allowed her to change the question. She was then presented with two questions and had the option to choose the question she wished to answer. She chose: Shrinkhala Ki Kadiyan, a book of essays on women’s emancipation, was written by which author? The options were: Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, Ismat Chughtai, Geetanjali Shree, Mahadevi Varma.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Preeti wondered out loud if the correct answer was Ismat Chughtai, but since she was not sure, she chose to opt for another lifeline, 50:50. After the lifeline, she was left with two options – Ismat Chughtai, Mahadevi Varma. She chose to go ahead with Ismat Chughtai, which was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Mahadevi Varma.

Since Preeti was playing the question with the least risk, she did not lose any money, and walked away with Rs 5 lakh.

About Shrinkhala Ki Kadiyan

Hindi poet and writer Mahadevi Varma’s collection of essays Shrinkhala Ki Kadiyan was published in 1942. The book is a collection of 11 essays that talk about the rights of Indian women and the social problems they had to face in a society that was excessively discriminatory towards them.

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Mahadevi Varma was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 1988 by the Government of India. She was also awarded the Jnanipith Award for her poetry collection Yama.

About KBC 18

This season of KBC 18 has seen two contestants answering questions worth Rs 1 crore, but both of them quit the show and walked away with Rs 50 lakh.

Yogesh Sahu, from Chhattisgarh, who is a topper from IIT Bombay and is currently preparing for UPSC, played a great game. He revealed that he rejected a job that could have paid him Rs 18 lakh per year, just so he could pursue his UPSC dream, despite financial troubles at home.

Ruchita Adhalrao, from Mumbai, who is currently preparing for SSC, also managed to win Rs 50 lakh on the show. She shared her dream of making a home for her parents and said that she couldn’t even afford to buy books for her education. She revealed that her father earns Rs 600 per day and the family is currently facing major financial difficulties.