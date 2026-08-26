KBC 18: Daily wage labourer who earns Rs 500 per day to answer Rs 50 lakh question

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw a new contestant take the hot seat on Tuesday’s episode and it appears that he might win big on the show. Vishal Premchand Rathod from Washim, Maharashtra, broke down when he was selected to play the game after getting through the ‘Fastest Buzzer First’ round. Vishal was accompanied by his parents and two sisters who were all in tears as he made it to the hot seat. During the episode, he shared that he works as a daily wage labourer and earns Rs 500-600 per day, but there are days when he can’t find work.

On Tuesday’s episode, Vishal managed to successfully win Rs 5 lakh. For the question worth Rs 5 lakh, he was asked, “Which unit of the Indian army features the animal shown in the image on its insignia?” After he was shown the image below, the options displayed on the screen were – Bihar Regiment, Assam Regiment, Kumaon Regiment, Madras Regiment. Vishal confidently locked Assam Regiment, which was the right answer.

Still from KBC 18. (Photo: SonyLIV) Still from KBC 18. (Photo: SonyLIV)

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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‘Majboori hai isliye mazdoori hai’

Vishal shared his story on Kaun Banega Crorepati and revealed that he has been trying to prepare for the MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) exam for the past three years. But because of a lack of finances, which sometimes doesn’t permit him to buy the exam form or books, he is unable to dedicate himself to it completely. In a video shown during the episode, he revealed that along with his father, he hunts for a work opportunity as a daily wage labourer every single day, and on days when they don’t get a job, they return home empty-handed. He shared that his mother also works as a cleaner. With such minimal finances, they also have to pay Rs 7,000 rent every month.

Vishal revealed that he tried to find a job but could not land one as most employers asked for work experience, and those who did not, expected him to have a strong reference. At this point, Vishal’s father folded his hands and urged the television audience to help Vishal find a job as they want him to have a steady income. Amitabh Bachchan also appealed to the audience to help Vishal find a job.

Vishal said that he wants to change his family’s fate as his father is now 56-years-old and his mother is 48-years-old. “Majboori hai isliye mazdoori hai (I am desperate, that’s why I work as a labourer),” he said and added that he also wishes to find a good job so he doesn’t have to hunt for a daily wage income source every day.

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Vishal to answer Rs 50 lakh question

Vishal will answer the question for Rs 50 lakh on Wednesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Until Rs 5 lakh, he had only used one lifeline – audience poll.