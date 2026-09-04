KBC 18: CRPF officer who narrowly escaped death in encounter answers Rs 1 cr question

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw CRPF Deputy Commandant Manoj Kumar Yadav take the hot seat on Wednesday, and on Thursday’s episode, he answered the most coveted question of the show worth Rs 1 crore. Manoj started his time on the hot seat on Wednesday and continued his game on Thursday’s episode, where he shared anecdotes from his life, which included his time in Jharkhand when he narrowly escaped death. Manoj successfully answered 14 questions using all of his lifelines and was a proud winner of Rs 50 lakh when he was asked the 15th question for Rs 1 crore.

The question for Rs 1 crore was: Which explorer and US presidential candidate is credited with naming the strait that gave the Golden Gate Bridge its name? The options were: James Blaine, John Fremont, Winfield Scott, Leland Stanford.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

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Since Manoj did not know the correct answer, he chose to quit the show, and walked away with his winnings of Rs 50 lakh. After quitting, when he was asked to guess the correct answer, he guessed Winfield Scott, which was he wrong answer. The correct answer was John Fremont.

About John Fremont, Golden Gate Bridge

John C Fremont was a presidential candidate in the 1856 United States presidential election, and he lost to James Buchanan, who then became the 15th President of the United States. In 1846, Fremont named the strait in San Francisco as Golden Gate or ‘Chrysopylae,’ as it reminded him of the Golden Horn port in Istanbul, Turkey. The Golden Gate Bridge, which is in the same location, was completed in 1937 after being under construction for four years.

Manoj Kumar Yadav narrowly escaped death in Jharkhand

During the episode, Manoj revealed that he was a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, but was currently posted in Gurugram, Haryana as a CRPF Deputy Commandant in the CRPF Intelligence School. Manoj shared that he has served in 79th Battalion in Srinagar, CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) in Jharkhand, 100th RAF in Ahmedabad and 157th Battalion in Jharkhand.

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When Amitabh Bachchan asked him about the survival training involved in CoBRA, Manoj shared that the soldiers are trained to push their limits and test their survival skills during the training. They are sometimes left to fend for themselves in the forest, where they are challenged with unexpected tasks so they are trained to be battle-ready at all times. When Amitabh Bachchan asked if they have to eat snakes for survival, Manoj shared that this is a part of the training, as the soldiers must always be prepared to survive in extreme conditions, even without any food or water.

Manoj also recalled an anecdote from his time in Jharkhand where they had to fight against an enemy group in a forest in Jharkhand. He said that they reached the spot where the enemy was hiding in civilian cars and had hidden themselves in the back. After they reached the location, they asked the enemy to surrender but in response, the group started firing at them. Manoj had a splinter injury in his right eye during this encounter and since the injury was on his retina, he could have lost an eye. He said that the encounter could have been fatal for him.

Manoj said he was more than happy to serve India and such injuries in the line of duty don’t bother him.