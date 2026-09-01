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KBC 18: Azamgarh principal misses Rs 12.5 lakh question on sea otter, takes home Rs 5 lakh
KBC 18 contestant Padminee Rai reached the Rs 12.5 lakh question but chose the wrong answer on the sea otter, taking home Rs 5 lakh.
KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw Padminee Rai from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, take the hot seat in the August 31 episode. A school principal, Padminee had a good run on the show and reached the Rs 12.5 lakh question before getting it wrong and finishing with Rs 5 lakh.
Padminee began the game with two lifelines — Audience Poll and Sanket Suchak. During her conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, she also spoke about her journey and handled the questions confidently as she moved up the money ladder.
Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.
Padminee Rai uses Audience Poll, unlocks MahaFlip
Padminee used the Audience Poll lifeline for the Rs 20,000 question. She then continued her run and correctly answered the Rs 25,000 question.
Her next milestone came with the Mahasawal. After answering it correctly, she unlocked the MahaFlip lifeline, which allows contestants to replace a question with another one.
When Padminee reached the 10th question, worth Rs 5 lakh, she decided to use MahaFlip and had the question replaced.
She later entered the Super Sandook round, where contestants have 90 seconds to answer 10 questions. Those who answer more than five questions correctly can choose between taking the money earned or opting for the 50:50 lifeline.
Padminee got seven answers right, earning Rs 70,000 in the round. She chose the 50:50 lifeline instead of taking the money, giving herself another option for the later questions.
Padminee Rai reaches Rs 7.5 lakh
The 11th question was for Rs 7.5 lakh, and Padminee used both her remaining lifelines — Sanket Suchak and 50:50 — before answering it correctly and crossing the Rs 7.5 lakh milestone.
The next question carried Rs 12.5 lakh, and it proved to be the final hurdle in her KBC 18 journey.
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The 12.5 lakh question that ended Padminee’s journey
The question was: Which creature has the densest fur of any mammal with about 10 lakh hairs per square inch?
The options were:
A. Grizzly bear
B. North American beaver
C. Polar bear
D. Sea otter
Padminee chose option C, Polar Bear, which was incorrect. The correct answer was D, Sea Otter.
Sea otters have extraordinarily dense fur, with some areas of their coat containing more than one million hairs per square inch. Their coat is particularly important because, unlike seals and several other marine mammals, sea otters do not have a thick layer of blubber to protect them from the cold.
Instead, they depend on their dense fur to trap air and provide insulation. This makes grooming crucial for them, as a well-maintained coat helps keep the insulating layer intact and prevents cold water from reaching the skin. Sea otters can spend a significant part of their day grooming themselves for this reason.
Their bodies also burn a great deal of energy to maintain their temperature, which is why they consume large quantities of food each day. The unusual combination of dense fur and a high metabolism allows them to survive in cold coastal waters.
With Rs 5 lakh being the applicable safety level, Padminee ended her game with Rs 5 lakh.
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