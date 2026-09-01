KBC 18: Azamgarh principal misses Rs 12.5 lakh question on sea otter, takes home Rs 5 lakh

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw Padminee Rai from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, take the hot seat in the August 31 episode. A school principal, Padminee had a good run on the show and reached the Rs 12.5 lakh question before getting it wrong and finishing with Rs 5 lakh.

Padminee began the game with two lifelines — Audience Poll and Sanket Suchak. During her conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, she also spoke about her journey and handled the questions confidently as she moved up the money ladder.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.