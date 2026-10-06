KBC 18: Ayushmann Khurrana apologises to Amitabh Bachchan for calling him ‘budhau’

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 featured actors Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana in a special celebrity episode on October 5. The actors appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Udta Teer. The money they won on the show will be donated to charity, with Sara and Ayushmann choosing different causes.

The duo began their game by playing Jaldi Five, with Sara emerging as the winner. They then joined Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat and had three lifelines available — Audience Poll, Sanket Soochak and MahaFlip.

The episode also saw Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann revisit their 2019 film Gulabo Sitabo, while Sara spoke about her own wish to work with the veteran actor.

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Ayushmann apologises to Amitabh Bachchan for calling him ‘budhau’

During their conversation, Amitabh Bachchan recalled working with Ayushmann in Gulabo Sitabo. The two actors shared memories from the film, with Big B also praising Ayushmann.

Ayushmann then jokingly apologised to the veteran actor for calling him “budhau” — or “old man” — in the film.

“Aapko film mein budhau kaha, I am sorry. Aap budhau nahi hain. Really life mein aap mein 84 wali koi harkat nahi hai, 24 hain aap (I called you an old man in the film, I am sorry. But you are not old. In real life, there is nothing about you that is 84. You are 24),” Ayushmann told him.

Big B immediately played along and asked, “84 wali kya harkatein hoti hain (What are the things that an 84-year-old does)?”

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Sara Ali Khan says she is jealous of Ayushmann

Sara also revealed that she was slightly jealous of Ayushmann because he had already had the opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan.

She pointed out that several members of her family, including her mother Amrita Singh and grandmother Sharmila Tagore, had worked with the actor, but she was yet to share the screen with him.

Amitabh Bachchan then complimented Sara’s family, saying everyone in the Pataudi family has beautiful eyes, going all the way back to her grandfather, former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

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While talking about Sara’s family, he recalled seeing Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s mother driving an open Jaguar in Delhi.

He said the confidence and attitude associated with the Pataudi family appeared to have continued across generations.

Ayushmann dedicates KBC Radio tribute to Amitabh Bachchan

The episode also featured a special KBC Radio segment in which Ayushmann spoke about Amitabh Bachchan in a radio-style tribute. As part of the segment, Ayushmann sang a song of Amitabh Bachchan and paid tribute to the actor during his birthday week.

Sara and Ayushmann answer Rs 5 lakh question

The actors continued with the quiz and reached the Rs 5 lakh question. They used the Audience Poll lifeline to help them with the question and successfully gave the correct answer.

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The episode also saw Amitabh Bachchan revisit some of his most iconic dialogues and performances. He was asked to say a Zanjeer dialogue romantically and deliver a Deewar dialogue in a hesitant manner. He was also asked to say the famous line, “Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyaal aata hai..” from Kabhi Kabhie angrily, turning the segment into a playful acting challenge.

Super Sandook and Amitabh Bachchan’s lunch promise

Sara and Ayushmann then entered the Super Sandook round, in which contestants are given 90 seconds to answer 10 questions. The actors managed to answer eight questions correctly. Instead of taking the money they had earned in the round, they chose to use the 50:50 lifeline.

Amitabh Bachchan also revealed that if contestants answer all 10 questions correctly, he invites them to his home for lunch. He said he has invited 11 families for lunch so far.

The actors continued their game after the Super Sandook round and eventually reached the Rs 7.5 lakh question.

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Sara and Ayushmann discuss trolling with Amitabh Bachchan

The conversation also turned to social media, trolling and the pressure celebrities face online. Sara and Ayushmann shared their thoughts on dealing with criticism and trolling, while Amitabh Bachchan spoke about how public figures’ comments can remain online for years.

Big B recalled an old social media post about rising petrol prices that he had written jokingly 10-15 years ago.

“I had written something about petrol prices rising 10-15 years ago, just as a joke. You won’t believe it, but it is 2026 now and that post is still stuck there. Whenever petrol prices rise today, people ask why I don’t say anything about it,” he said.

Sara and Ayushmann reach Rs 12.5 lakh question

The actors eventually reached the 12th question, worth Rs 12.5 lakh. They used their MahaFlip lifeline and were presented with a question about filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

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The question was:

Which of these Christopher Nolan films has scenes set in Mumbai?

A. Oppenheimer

B. Tenet

C. Inception

D. Memento

Sara and Ayushmann chose B. Tenet, which was the correct answer.

The actors therefore took their winnings to Rs 12.5 lakh. The money won on the episode will go to the Balashah Foundation and UNICEF India.

Mumbai in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Tenet was partly filmed in Mumbai in 2019, with the city standing in for part of the film’s international setting. The production shot sequences at several locations across the city, including the Gateway of India, Colaba and other parts of South Mumbai.

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The Mumbai schedule was part of a larger international shoot that also took place in countries including the United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Denmark and Norway.