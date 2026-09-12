KBC 18: After facing debt collectors’ threats, Arpita Jha to answer Rs 1 crore question

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed a new contestant on Friday’s episode. Arpita Jha, from Pune, Maharashtra, works as a software engineer and shared her story during the episode. Arpita recalled the time when her father did not have any money in his bank account and had thoughts about ending his life. She also recalled doing various odd jobs to help sustain the family.

During the episode, Arpita managed to reach the 10th question. However, in the preview for Monday’s episode, it was shown that she will answer the question for Rs 1 crore. The toughest question she answered on the episode was for Rs 5 lakh and it was: Which neighbouring country of India is divided into administrative districts called ‘dzongkhags’? The options were: Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar.

Check this on Tuesday to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

Arpita confidently answered Bhutan, which was the correct answer.

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About Dzongkhags

In Bhutan, dzongkhags are districts, and the country is divided into 20 such districts. Thimphu has the highest population of the 20 dzongkhags. The dzongkhag of Wangdue Phodrang has the largest land area.

Arpita’s family was threatened by debt collectors

Arpita Jha shared that she wants to make her parents’ lives more comfortable and wants to take them on a foreign vacation from her winnings on the show. She recalled the time when her father had an income of just Rs 5,000 as he worked in a courier company. He then thought about starting his own transport business so he could earn more for the family but the business tanked, and he found himself in a precarious situation. He had a huge loan on him and the debt collectors would threaten the family when they came to collect the money every month.

Arpita recalled that at one point, her father had suicidal thoughts as he started believing that the family might be better off without him. She shared that at this point, she, along with her siblings, started doing many odd jobs just to support their family. Talking about her education, Arpita said that she had to take an education loan of Rs 5 lakh, and with interest, the amount increased to Rs 8 lakh, but for the past few years, she has been successfully paying it off.

On Monday’s episode of KBC 18, Arpita will answer the question for Rs 1 crore.

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DISCLAIMER: This story touches upon themes of severe financial hardship and emotional distress, including mentions of suicidal thoughts. If you or someone you know is struggling with distress, feeling overwhelmed, or having thoughts of self-harm, please reach out for professional support immediately. Help is confidential, free, and available 24/7.

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