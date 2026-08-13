Offered Rs 5 lakh by a circus, ‘world’s shortest doctor’ answers Rs 3 lakh question on KBC 18

KBC 18: The latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed a new contestant on the hot seat and this time, it was Dr Ganesh Baraiya from Gorkhi village, Gujarat who won the ‘fastest buzzer round’. After playing a decent game for the first few questions, Ganesh started losing his lifelines in quick succession, and ultimately answered incorrectly when he was presented with the question for Rs 3 lakh

The ninth question of the game was a visual question where Dr Ganesh was presented with four images of popular Indian monuments, and he had to answer: Among the monuments shown, how many are located in the north of the state of Gujarat? The images shown were of Red Fort, Taj Mahal, Char Minar and Meenakshi Temple. While the images were shown, the monuments were not identified by name. The options were: 0, 1, 2, 3.