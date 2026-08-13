Offered Rs 5 lakh by a circus, ‘world’s shortest doctor’ answers Rs 3 lakh question on KBC 18

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed a contestant from Gujarat who was ridiculed by the society for their physical appearance.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiAug 13, 2026 02:40 PM IST
KBC 18KBC 18 welcomed the 'world's shortest doctor'.
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KBC 18: The latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed a new contestant on the hot seat and this time, it was Dr Ganesh Baraiya from Gorkhi village, Gujarat who won the ‘fastest buzzer round’. After playing a decent game for the first few questions, Ganesh started losing his lifelines in quick succession, and ultimately answered incorrectly when he was presented with the question for Rs 3 lakh

The ninth question of the game was a visual question where Dr Ganesh was presented with four images of popular Indian monuments, and he had to answer: Among the monuments shown, how many are located in the north of the state of Gujarat? The images shown were of Red Fort, Taj Mahal, Char Minar and Meenakshi Temple. While the images were shown, the monuments were not identified by name. The options were: 0, 1, 2, 3.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

By this question, Dr Ganesh had already lost two of his lifelines, and he jumped the gun while answering the question. He chose to lock 3, which was incorrect. The correct answer was 2 as Taj Mahal in Agra and Red Fort in Delhi are the only two monuments of the four that are located in the north of Gujarat. Dr Ganesh walked away with only Rs 25,000.

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During the episode, Dr Ganesh shared his emotional story with the audience and recalled that when he was still in primary school, a group of circus performers came to his home in village, and offered his farmer father Rs 5 lakh in exchange for Ganesh. “My father chose education over money,” he recalled. Dr Ganesh is a vertically challenged man who is now a doctor, and he shared that he was the “world’s shortest doctor”.

“I was told that education for someone like me was impossible. People told me that I could never become a doctor, I proved them wrong,” he said during the episode. He recalled that during his primary school days, his school was 5 kms away from his home so his father would carry him on his shoulders. Even the benches at his school were not appropriate for his size and that created a lot of problems in his day to day life

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Dr Ganesh now works in the pediatric department of a hospital in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and said that he enjoys working with kids. Amitabh Bachchan was quite impressed with Dr Ganesh’s story and congratulated him on achieving his dreams.

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