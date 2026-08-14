KBC 18: Rs 50 lakh question about women’s rights history that Dr Jagriti could’ve gotten right

The latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw Dr Jagriti Agarwal continue her game from the previous episode. A strong player, who intelligently used her lifelines, Dr Jagriti answered the first 13 questions successfully but it was the 14th question of the game, for Rs 50 lakh, that made her quit the game.

By this point in KBC 18, Dr Jagriti had lost all her lifelines and had to play a wise game, and could not afford to take any risks. In case of a wrong answer, her prize money would have dropped to Rs 5 lakh. The question for Rs 50 lakh was – At the International Conference of Working Women held in Copenhagen in 1910, who tabled the idea of an International Women’s Day? The options were – Jane Addams, Emmeline Pankhurst, Rosa Luxemburg, Clara Zetkin.

ALSO READ | ‘Goddess Lakshmi came home’: Suriya made his newborn daughter step into their home first

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

Dr Jagriti believed Clara Zetkin was the correct answer, but since she wasn’t sure, she quit the game. However, after her game ended, it was revealed that she indeed had the right answer.

Who was Clara Zetkin?

Clara Zetkin was a German social worker and at the conference in Copenhagen in 1910, she suggested that there should be a designated day to celebrate women, and thus, the first International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 19, 1911.

In her early years, Clara worked with the socialist party but after it was banned in Germany, she went into exile in Paris. All her life, she fought for equal opportunities for women and their right to vote. She went into exile for the last time after Hitler and the Nazi Party took control of Germany. She spent her last few months in the Soviet Union and died near Moscow in 1933, at 76.

Story continues below this ad

Film about Clara Zetkin

A German film based on Clara’s last years celebrated her legacy. Titled Where Others Keep Silent, the 1984 East German film was directed by Ralf Kirsten.

Actor Gudrun Okras played Clara Zetkin and the film’s plot largely followed Clara during a pivotal 10-day period in August 1932. At this time, she returned to Germany from Moscow, despite her poor health, and addressed the Reichstag. She urged the people to form a united front for all workers to fight against fascism. “All those who feel themselves threatened, all those who suffer and all those who long for liberation must belong to the United Front against fascism and its representatives in government,” she said.