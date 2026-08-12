‘Amitabh Bachchan can’t do what Abhishek Bachchan did’: KBC 18 contestant stuns Big B

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed the first contestant of the new season, Bablu Kumar Pandit, onto the hot seat on Tuesday, August 11. Bablu expressed his love and regard for Big B but also shared that he was mighty impressed by Abhishek Bachchan as well, and he told Big B that if Abhishek wasn’t an actor, he would be an able businessman. He also complimented Abhishek’s acting prowess and said that what he did in The Big Bull and I Want To Talk was so impressive that even Amitabh Bachchan himself could not surpass it.

Bablu managed to reach up to the 14th question of the show, where he attempted the question for Rs 50 lakh, even though he had lost all his lifelines. But it was the 13th question of the show that left everyone impressed, including Amitabh Bachchan. At this point of the game, Bablu did not have any lifelines but as soon as he heard the question, he was confident about his answer.