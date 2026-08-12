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‘Amitabh Bachchan can’t do what Abhishek Bachchan did’: KBC 18 contestant stuns Big B
KBC 18: A contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 did not hold back when he started praising Abhishek Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed the first contestant of the new season, Bablu Kumar Pandit, onto the hot seat on Tuesday, August 11. Bablu expressed his love and regard for Big B but also shared that he was mighty impressed by Abhishek Bachchan as well, and he told Big B that if Abhishek wasn’t an actor, he would be an able businessman. He also complimented Abhishek’s acting prowess and said that what he did in The Big Bull and I Want To Talk was so impressive that even Amitabh Bachchan himself could not surpass it.
Bablu managed to reach up to the 14th question of the show, where he attempted the question for Rs 50 lakh, even though he had lost all his lifelines. But it was the 13th question of the show that left everyone impressed, including Amitabh Bachchan. At this point of the game, Bablu did not have any lifelines but as soon as he heard the question, he was confident about his answer.
Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.
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For Rs 25 lakh, he was asked – Which treaty ended the Second Anglo-Mysore War in 1784, and strengthened Tipu Sultan’s position as king after his father’s death? The options were – Treaty of Devanahalli, Treaty of Dharwad, Treaty of Mangalore, Treaty of Hubli. After pondering over the options for a few minutes, Bablu locked ‘Treaty of Mangalore’, which was the correct answer.
About Treaty of Mangalore
The Treaty of Mangalore was signed between Tipu Sultan and the British East India Company in 1784, and ended the Second Anglo-Mysore War, which had started in 1780. Mysore was a French ally, and Britain already had ongoing conflict with France at the time. The war was fought across many phases with Tipu claiming a few victories, and the British claiming others, but since neither was in a position to win, a treaty was signed. The British saw it as a sign of loss, and some even assumed that this would bring an end to their dominance in India. However, that did not happen. At the end of the war, it was decided that both parties would return to the situation as it stood before the war.
Tipu Sultan in pop culture
In mainstream pop culture, a few chapters of Tipu Sultan’s life were brought to television by filmmaker-actor Sanjay Khan in the year 1990. The show, The Sword of Tipu Sultan, went on for 60 episodes and was seen as one of the biggest productions of the time. The show witnessed a massive tragedy when a fire broke out on the sets in Mysore, which resulted in the death of around 60 people. Sanjay himself suffered major injuries and was in the hospital for over a year.
KBC 18 question that ended the game
After successfully answering the question about Tipu Sultan, Bablu was asked another question for Rs 50 lakh. The question was – Who discovered the star R Reticuli, Made over 50000 stellar observations, and was the first Indian fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society? And the options were – Prabodh Chandra Sengupta, Chinthamani Raghoonatha Chary, Radha Gobinda Chandra, Gode Venkata Juggarow.
Bablu locked Gode Venkata Juggarow, which was incorrect. The correct answer was Chinthamani Raghoonatha Chary. He waled away with Rs 5 lakh.
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