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KBC 18: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan win Rs 25 lakh after answering question on martial arts
KBC 18: The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan take the hot seat.
KBC 18: The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan take the hot seat as they promoted their upcoming film Haiwaan. The duo was also accompanied by the director of the film, Priyadarshan. During the episode, the actors answered the questions with the help of lifelines and eventually won Rs 25 lakh, which they said they would donate to charity.
The last question they answered on the show was for Rs 25 lakh. The question was: Which of these is a Brazilian performing art form of African origin that incorporates martial arts movements such as kicks and chops? The options were: Tango, Capoeira, Bushido, Flamenco.
Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.
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Saif and Akshay chose ‘Capoeira’, which was the correct answer. But soon after, their time on the show was up as the show’s timer went off.
About Capoeira
Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that has elements of dance and acrobatics. The first mention of Capoeira was made in the 1700s, and it is said that the martial art form originated in Angola. By the 1900s, it came to be known as a socially acceptable sport, and in 1937, it was legalised to practice in Brazil.
About Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar
Saif and Akshay were present on KBC 18 to promote their film Haiwaan, where Saif plays a visually impaired man and Akshay plays a criminal. This is Saif’s first collaboration with director Priyadarshan, although he has worked with Akshay extensively in the past.
They have worked together in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Aarzoo, Tashan, among many others. During the episode, the two also performed some dance to the title song of Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Saif also played the tune of Akshay’s song ‘Deedar’ as Akshay sang along.
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