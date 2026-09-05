KBC 18: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan win Rs 25 lakh after answering question on martial arts

KBC 18: The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan take the hot seat as they promoted their upcoming film Haiwaan. The duo was also accompanied by the director of the film, Priyadarshan. During the episode, the actors answered the questions with the help of lifelines and eventually won Rs 25 lakh, which they said they would donate to charity.

The last question they answered on the show was for Rs 25 lakh. The question was: Which of these is a Brazilian performing art form of African origin that incorporates martial arts movements such as kicks and chops? The options were: Tango, Capoeira, Bushido, Flamenco.