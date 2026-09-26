KBC 18: Ajmal Kasab claimed he came to Mumbai to meet Amitabh Bachchan, reveals Ujjwal Nikam

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 featured Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in a special celebrity episode on September 25. The trio appeared on the show to promote Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and eventually won Rs 12.5 lakh, with the amount being donated to Manobal, a Jalgaon-based organisation working for visually impaired children.

The trio began the game with the sixth question, worth Rs 50,000, and had three lifelines — Audience Poll, Sanket Soochak and MahaFlip.

Rajkummar Rao revealed that he is a two-time national taekwondo champion during the Rs 2 lakh question on KBC 18.

The question showed the flags of three countries, with their respective national sports written below them. One of the flags did not have its national sport mentioned. The South Korean flag was among those shown, and the trio identified taekwondo as the country’s national sport, answering the question correctly.

After giving the answer, Rajkummar revealed that he had a personal connection with the sport. He said he had won the national championship in taekwondo twice before pursuing a career in acting.

Check this space tomorrow to learn more about the toughest question on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. We will be bringing you the question and the story behind it.

Ujjwal Nikam recalls Ajmal Kasab’s claims after his arrest

Ujjwal Nikam also revisited some of the most difficult moments of his career while prosecuting Ajmal Kasab in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

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Nikam recalled that after his arrest, Kasab initially lied about both when he had been arrested and why he had come to Mumbai. According to Nikam, Kasab claimed he had been arrested on November 6, not during the 26/11 attacks, and said he had come to Mumbai because he was a fan of Hindi films and wanted to visit Amitabh Bachchan’s house. He also claimed that RAW had arrested him.

Nikam said Kasab later claimed that he was a minor and that the Juvenile Justice law should apply to him. Tests, including a bone-density examination, were conducted to establish his age.

He recalled another instance when Kasab claimed in court that he was being poisoned. Nikam said the substance he referred to was only rice powder, which was sent to a laboratory for testing to establish that Kasab’s claim was not true.

He further recalled appearing before the Bombay High Court after Kasab had been sentenced to death by the trial court. Kasab was produced before the court through video conferencing and he spat at the camera during the hearing.

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Nikam said Kasab eventually showed signs of repentance towards the end of the proceedings, describing that as the biggest punishment for him.

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Wamiqa Gabbi recalls her father’s Amitabh Bachchan condition

Wamiqa Gabbi recalled how her father had linked her success as an actor to Amitabh Bachchan. She said her father used to tell her that he would consider her a successful actor only when she worked with Bachchan. After Wamiqa worked with Jaya Bachchan, she joked with her father that she was now a little closer to fulfilling that dream.

On Amitabh’s birthday, Wamiqa wrote a letter for him and asked Jaya to pass it on to him. She said she had “slyly” mentioned her father’s wish in the letter — that one day she would have lunch at Bachchan’s house and that she would be successful when that happened.

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Amitabh replied to the letter, but Wamiqa said she kept looking for an indication that an invitation to his house would follow.

“I made a full video when your letter came and you said thank you. I kept looking to see if somewhere you would invite me for lunch,” she said.

Rajkummar, Wamiqa and Nikam win 12.5 lakh

The trio then entered the Super Sandook round, in which contestants get 90 seconds to answer 10 questions. They answered eight correctly and earned Rs 80,000 but chose the 50:50 lifeline instead of taking the money.

The trio continued through the game and used their Sanket Soochak lifeline for the Rs 7.5 lakh question, answering it correctly.

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They eventually faced the Rs 12.5 lakh question, with two lifelines still remaining. The question was: Which of these figures featured on the album cover of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles?

The options were:

A. Pandit Ravi Shankar

B. Rabindranath Tagore

C. Swami Vivekananda

D. Paramahansa Yogananda

The correct answer was D. Paramahansa Yogananda.

The trio answered correctly and took their winnings to Rs 12.5 lakh. Time ran out after the question, and since this was a celebrity episode, there was no rollover to the next episode. They ended the game with Rs 12.5 lakh and two lifelines remaining.

About Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Released in 1967, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is one of The Beatles’ most celebrated albums. Its iconic cover features a collage of photographs and cut-outs of famous figures from different fields and eras. Indian spiritual leader Paramahansa Yogananda is among the personalities represented on the cover.

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The album cover was designed by artists Peter Blake and Jann Haworth, based on a concept developed with The Beatles. It went on to become one of the most recognisable album covers in music history.