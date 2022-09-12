scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

KBC 14: Visually challenged contestant Aneri Arya says her favourite film is Amitabh Bachchan’s Black

The Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 episode with Aneri Arya will air tonight on Sony TV at 9 pm.

kbc 14Aneri will be seen on KBC 14 tonight. (Photo: PR)

Aneri Arya, a 26-year-old visually challenged assistant professor of English from Surat, Gujarat, will be seen playing the game of Kaun Banega Crorepati with host Amitabh Bachchan tonight.

During her interaction, Aneri will reveal about her condition and confess to being motivated by Big B’s mentor act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s acclaimed film Black.

“Sir, you have played the role of a teacher in the film (Black) and with your influence, Rani Mukerji’s character was able to express herself and grow. Just like that, even I have a teacher, my PhD guide, Dr Sunil Shah,” the contestant will be heard saying at one point in the show.

amitabh bachchan Big B with Aneri Arya. (Photo: PR)

Post the shoot, Aneri Arya opened up about her KBC experience, and meeting the Shehenshah of Bollywood.

Also Read |Rajinikanth signs autograph for little girl on Jailer sets, fans say ‘Lucky kid…’

“I remember getting goosebumps as I sat on the hot seat. There was so much happening around me that it was overwhelming, but Amitabh sir’s calm voice soothed all my apprehensions. It was an experience of a lifetime, and I don’t think I will ever be able to forget this. Mr Bachchan and I shared a lot of conversations. I told him about my favourite book ‘The Metamorphosis’ by Franz Kafka and my favourite film of his, Black. My parents also conversed with him during the show and my mother told him about sending me out of the nest while my father told him about how proud he is of my journey. It was a wholesome experience and I thank Sony TV and the team of KBC for such a smooth process,” said Aneri.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 04:08:08 pm
Latest News

